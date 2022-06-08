ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

'Break-ups are part of football. I'm not selfish... Invest the money you get for me': Robert Lewandowski turns up the heat on Bayern Munich, telling them he 'mentally' NEEDS to move in another public plea

By Oli Gamp For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Bayern Munich's unsettled forward Robert Lewandowski has insisted he is 'not selfish' as he continues to push for an exit - and said he 'mentally' needs a fresh chapter amid links to Barcelona.

Lewandowski has spent eight years in Munich, becoming one of the most dangerous forwards in world football, but the 33-year-old has stalled on a new deal - with just one year left on his contract - and has now informed club chiefs of his desire for a new challenge.

Barcelona looks the most likely destination with boss Xavi plotting a new era to lead his underachievers back to LaLiga title contention - and the Poland captain's quality would help them compete with bitter rivals Real Madrid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hkHnO_0g4XLuSq00
Robert Lewandowski (L) insists he must leave Bayern Munich for his state of mind as he continues to push for an exit. Pictured: Bayern chief Oliver Kahn (R)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CGflK_0g4XLuSq00

Lewandowski's bid to quit Bayern has been met by fierce opposition from the club and the country's press, with the player accused of displaying a poor attitude against the club that has shaped him into an elite player.

But he hit back at those suggestions, saying he was appreciative of Bayern's support over the years but feels he must be honest about his situation and seek out his desire for 'a new stage'.

'I'm not a selfish person,' he said in an interview with Bild. 'I know what I had at Bayern and appreciate it very much. I also know that I've been doing my best not to disappoint the club and the fans for the past eight years. After this time I feel that it is time for a new stage.

'I respect FC Bayern and its rules. But changes, especially after such a time, are part of the life of the club and the player. I hope that doesn't come across as selfish. I have a contract, but I also tried to make it clear to the club how I feel.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gPuFy_0g4XLuSq00
The 33-year-old hit back at suggestions he is selfish for seeking to end his eight-year stay

'I've always tried to do my best for FC Bayern to meet the expectations of the team and the fans. I appreciate the Bayern fans, they have always supported me. If I wasn't honest about my situation, I would feel like I wasn't being fair to the fans.'

He has enjoyed another scintillating season in the Bundesliga - blitzing his way to 50 goals in all competitions to truly put himself among the pantheon of the top strikers in football history. But he has won everything he could possibly win at Bayern and the desire for a new challenge has not been something he has been able to ignore.

Lewandowski has not been holding back as he attempts to force through his move, and this week said 'something died inside me' when explaining why he wanted to leave - and claimed no player would want to join them if they blocked his move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4agX_0g4XLuSq00
Barcelona boss Xavi is reportedly keen to bring Lewandowski to the Nou Camp this summer

In his continued heated dialogue with Bild, Lewandowski said it was in Bayern's best interests to cash in on him and that he wanted to 'find a solution' to allow both parties to move on.

When asked if he felt he would get his move this summer, he added: 'I don't know. I still have a year's contract, so I asked the club for permission to move. I think it's the best solution in this situation, especially since the club can still get me a fee.

'I would get the chance to take on a new challenge at another club for a few more years. That is my wish.'

'I said from the start that we should look for a solution that would be good for both sides. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, a dream club for many great players. I think it's better for Bayern to invest the money they can get for me than to keep me until the end of my contract. I don't want to force anything, that's not the point. It's about finding the best solution.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eF6xE_0g4XLuSq00
Lewandowski insists 'break ups are part of football' and urged Bayern to cash in on him  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d5dRb_0g4XLuSq00
He has won 14 major honours at Bayern - including the 2019-20 Champions League

'I want this to end: the emotions have to cool down, I want to speak calmly, not through the media. I know that a conflict makes a lot of headlines. But FC Bayern and I are not enemies.'

Lewandowski remains certain that he will 'find an agreement' with Bayern to let him leave, and said it was important for his state of mind that he experienced something new this summer - admitting 'break ups are part of football'.

'I have great respect for FC Bayern for what we have achieved in the past eight years. I appreciate it very much, this club and this city have become a home for me.

'I've been very happy there for years. I met a lot of wonderful people on and off the pitch. But breakups are part of football. If I feel like I need a change mentally, it's fair to say so. This is my opinion.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Qatar's World Cup (and their soaring 49 degrees temperatures!) has robbed us of a summer of football, but fear not… between the Women's Euros, a packed Wimbledon and Paul Pogba's documentary there is plenty to keep sports fans going

If you can't escape the feeling that there's something missing from your calendar this Friday, you're not alone. Thanks to FIFA and the awarding of the World Cup to Qatar, the traditional summer bonanza of the World Cup has been scrapped, the tournament rescheduled for the winter months. With current temperatures in the Gulf state hitting 49 degrees celsius, it makes sense.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

'The goal is to keep leaving no stone unturned, keep exploring': Jonny May insists he is determined to enjoy every moment in the final phase of his career following injury woes, with the star returning with a sharpened appetite

Jonny May enters the final phase of his career determined to enjoy every moment after a spell recovering from a knee injury sharpened his appetite for the game. May missed England's Six Nations campaign with a torn meniscus that was initially caused by a kick to the back of the leg by Gloucester team-mate Ruan Ackermann in early January.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Holland 2-2 Poland: Dutch fight back from two down to claim a point with second-half strikes by Davy Klaassen and Denzel Dumfries after Matty Cash fired home his first goal for visitors before Piotr Zielinski's tap in

Davy Klaassen and Denzel Dumfries scored second-half goals as Holland rallied from two down to secure a 2-2 draw against Poland in an entertaining Nations League A clash on Saturday. Home captain Memphis Depay missed a late penalty that would have secured all three points for his side as he...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

US businessman Chris Kirchner has FAILED to meet the deadline to prove he has the funds to complete a takeover of Derby County, leaving Wayne Rooney's side stuck in limbo after Championship relegation

US businessman Chris Kirchner has failed to meet a deadline to prove he has the funds to complete a takeover of Derby County. Derby have been in administration for nine months and the American entrepreneur was appointed as preferred bidder in April. Kirchner was given conditional approval to buy the...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Xavi
Daily Mail

RIATH AL-SAMARRAI: Charl Schwartzel admitted he has never looked at where his prize money is from, but maybe should start after 'earning' £4m in a tawdry, sordid circus that has sparked a golf civil war

When it was all done, after three uneventful rounds and a few more unconvincing interviews, they brought out the entertainment. On the big stage, there was a performance by Jessie J, a singer famous to many for one particular lyric: 'It's not about the money, money, money.'. With a half...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Liverpool seek to drive down fee for Darwin Nunez with director of football Julian Ward holding talks with Benfica after the Portuguese side demanded £85m for the Uruguayan striker

Liverpool director of football Julian Ward is in Portugal hoping to drive down Benfica’s initial asking price for Darwin Nunez. Benfica want £68m up front with a further £17m in add-ons based on appearances and Ward hopes to reach agreement at around £60m plus more conservative bonuses.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

What a difference a year makes: England forced to play with just 2,000 schoolchildren watching under 'embarrassing' sanction for fans' behaviour at last year's Euro 2020 final

England are preparing to kick-off their game of shame in front of a near empty stadium tonight - following last year's ugly scenes in which Three Lions fans attempt to storm Wembley. Gareth Southgate's side will play in front of a crowd of just 2,000 - mostly schoolchildren - at...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#A New Era#Bayern Munich#Real Madrid
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Harry Maguire finds his feet again in drab England draw against Italy at near-deserted Molineux - but Tammy Abraham struggles to impress as Harry Kane’s understudy

The Three Lions are now winless in their opening three games of this year's Nations League, playing out a drab draw with European champions Italy at Molineux. In front of a near-deserted stadium in the West Midlands, Gareth Southgate's side toiled but struggled to break down a resolute Italy side.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

The American billionaire, his LA Dodgers co-owner, Clearlake's kingpin and the Swiss medical magnate: Meet the new directors at Chelsea after the club's successful £4.5bn takeover from Roman Abramovich

Change is officially in the air at Chelsea and confirmation of the new faces in the boardroom arrived on Tuesday when the appointment of new directors was formally published on Companies House. Todd Boehly and his consortium finally completed their £4.5billion takeover of the Premier League giants last week with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England play match against Italy with just 2,000 children and their guardians in attendance due to Euro final chaos... as kids spark hilarious response on social media by chanting 'who are ya!' at the reigning European champions

England and Italy have been greeted by a crowd of around 2,000 children for their Nations League clash at Molineux owing to sanctions imposed on the hosts for the crowd trouble that marred the Euro 2020 final between the two countries. Players arrived to an eerily-quiet stadium, with only shouts...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

400K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy