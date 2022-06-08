'Break-ups are part of football. I'm not selfish... Invest the money you get for me': Robert Lewandowski turns up the heat on Bayern Munich, telling them he 'mentally' NEEDS to move in another public plea

Bayern Munich's unsettled forward Robert Lewandowski has insisted he is 'not selfish' as he continues to push for an exit - and said he 'mentally' needs a fresh chapter amid links to Barcelona.

Lewandowski has spent eight years in Munich, becoming one of the most dangerous forwards in world football, but the 33-year-old has stalled on a new deal - with just one year left on his contract - and has now informed club chiefs of his desire for a new challenge.

Barcelona looks the most likely destination with boss Xavi plotting a new era to lead his underachievers back to LaLiga title contention - and the Poland captain's quality would help them compete with bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Robert Lewandowski (L) insists he must leave Bayern Munich for his state of mind as he continues to push for an exit. Pictured: Bayern chief Oliver Kahn (R)

Lewandowski's bid to quit Bayern has been met by fierce opposition from the club and the country's press, with the player accused of displaying a poor attitude against the club that has shaped him into an elite player.

But he hit back at those suggestions, saying he was appreciative of Bayern's support over the years but feels he must be honest about his situation and seek out his desire for 'a new stage'.

'I'm not a selfish person,' he said in an interview with Bild. 'I know what I had at Bayern and appreciate it very much. I also know that I've been doing my best not to disappoint the club and the fans for the past eight years. After this time I feel that it is time for a new stage.

'I respect FC Bayern and its rules. But changes, especially after such a time, are part of the life of the club and the player. I hope that doesn't come across as selfish. I have a contract, but I also tried to make it clear to the club how I feel.'

The 33-year-old hit back at suggestions he is selfish for seeking to end his eight-year stay

'I've always tried to do my best for FC Bayern to meet the expectations of the team and the fans. I appreciate the Bayern fans, they have always supported me. If I wasn't honest about my situation, I would feel like I wasn't being fair to the fans.'

He has enjoyed another scintillating season in the Bundesliga - blitzing his way to 50 goals in all competitions to truly put himself among the pantheon of the top strikers in football history. But he has won everything he could possibly win at Bayern and the desire for a new challenge has not been something he has been able to ignore.

Lewandowski has not been holding back as he attempts to force through his move, and this week said 'something died inside me' when explaining why he wanted to leave - and claimed no player would want to join them if they blocked his move.

Barcelona boss Xavi is reportedly keen to bring Lewandowski to the Nou Camp this summer

In his continued heated dialogue with Bild, Lewandowski said it was in Bayern's best interests to cash in on him and that he wanted to 'find a solution' to allow both parties to move on.

When asked if he felt he would get his move this summer, he added: 'I don't know. I still have a year's contract, so I asked the club for permission to move. I think it's the best solution in this situation, especially since the club can still get me a fee.

'I would get the chance to take on a new challenge at another club for a few more years. That is my wish.'

'I said from the start that we should look for a solution that would be good for both sides. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, a dream club for many great players. I think it's better for Bayern to invest the money they can get for me than to keep me until the end of my contract. I don't want to force anything, that's not the point. It's about finding the best solution.

Lewandowski insists 'break ups are part of football' and urged Bayern to cash in on him

He has won 14 major honours at Bayern - including the 2019-20 Champions League

'I want this to end: the emotions have to cool down, I want to speak calmly, not through the media. I know that a conflict makes a lot of headlines. But FC Bayern and I are not enemies.'

Lewandowski remains certain that he will 'find an agreement' with Bayern to let him leave, and said it was important for his state of mind that he experienced something new this summer - admitting 'break ups are part of football'.

'I have great respect for FC Bayern for what we have achieved in the past eight years. I appreciate it very much, this club and this city have become a home for me.

'I've been very happy there for years. I met a lot of wonderful people on and off the pitch. But breakups are part of football. If I feel like I need a change mentally, it's fair to say so. This is my opinion.'