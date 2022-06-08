ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josef Fritzl is BLOCKED from moving to a softer jail: Incest monster, 87, is 'still considered a danger' and will stay in psychiatric detention to serve sentence for raping and imprisoning his daughter for 24 years

By Lizzie May For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

An evil 87-year-old who imprisoned and raped his daughter for 24 years is set to stay in a high-security prison after court judges reversed plans to move him in a softer jail.

Josef Fritzl was jailed for life in 2009 after keeping his daughter Elizabeth Fritzl, who disappeared aged 18 in 1984 when he lured her down to the self-built dungeon-like basement chamber in their home in Amstetten, Austria.

She was kept down there until 2008 where she was raped thousands of times. This led to Josef fathering seven children with his daughter.

Three of the children remained in captivity with their mother. One died at the hands of Fritzl, a matter of days after being born. He disposed of the body in an incinerator.

The other three were brought up Fritzl and his wife, Rosemarie.

And now, court judges have reversed plans to move him to a softer jail after spending 23 years in a high-security prison for mentally ill criminals.

Josef Fritzl, an evil 87-year-old (pictured in the yard of a prison) who imprisoned and raped his daughter for 24 years is set to stay in a high-security prison after court judges reversed plans to move him in a softer jail
Josef Fritzl was jailed for life in 2009 after keeping his daughter Elizabeth Fritzl, pictured, who disappeared aged 18 in 1984 when he lured her down to the self-built dungeon-like basement chamber in their home in Amstetten, Austria

Austria's Higher Regional Court in Vienna has reversed the decision made in April, with the Krems Regional Court confirming that he will remain in Stein Prison: 'The Higher Regional Court (OLG) Vienna has recognised the need for further accommodation in an institution for mentally abnormal lawbreakers.'

The correctional court responsible for Stein Prison - Austria's most secure psychiatric jail - had decided on 1st April to release Fritzl and move him.

He was due to be released into a normal prison, where he could even have been eligible for early release. If the Vienna court had upheld the decision for him to be moved to a normal prison, Fritzl could have been eligible to apply to be freed on parole next year in 2023.

But the move was blocked when the Krems public prosecutor's office lodged a complaint, backed by senior judges in Vienna.

She was kept in the basement of their Austrian home (pictured) until 2008 where she was raped thousands of times. This led to Josef fathering seven children with his daughter
And now, court judges have reversed plans to move him to a softer jail after spending 23 years in a high-security prison for mentally ill criminals. Pictured is the prison where Josef Fritzl is currently jailed

They stated that the decision to keep Fritzl at the high-security psychiatric prison was justified because he still suffers from a non-treatable serious mental illness.

It was reported in 2019 that Fritzl, then 84, was exhibiting signs of dementia and that his mental health was deteriorating.

He was said to be extremely unpopular with other inmates at the Krems-Stein prison and spent much of his time in solitary confinement.

Meanwhile, Elisabeth Fritzl has not had any contact with her father since he was jailed and lives under a new alias in an unknown part of Austria with the children conceived during the decades her own father brutally raped her.

A court ruled that the notorious Austrian (pictured in a mugshot in 2008), who fathered seven of his daughter's children, should be moved, but now a court has reversed the decision, leaving him to remain in the high-security psychiatric jail Stein Prison

Fritzl's horrific crimes were only discovered when one of the children, Kerstin, slipped into a coma and he took her to hospital where doctors noted her malnourished condition and rotting teeth.

When Elisabeth, now 55, was given permission to finally leave the dungeon to visit Kerstin in hospital, she was arrested and subsequently told the police about the horrific crimes her father had committed.

Fritzl said during his trial that he 'actually meant well' before being jailed.

