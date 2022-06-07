Abbie – lost Dog in Roanoke, VA, 24019

ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection (RCACP) say their shelters are overflowing with adoptable dogs and they need help finding them forever homes. Both organizations are holding an adoption event on Saturday to help avoid the gut-wrenching decision of...
A man from Norfolk, VA was hospitalized on Wednesday after being struck by lightning while hiking Sharp Top, a mountain on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Bedford, VA. Units from the Bedford Fire Department responded to the scene 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, hiking in with medical supplies and a wheeled litter to evacuate the hiker.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A medical examiner has identified a man found dead near the Big Island boat ramp Saturday as Joshua Kane Grant, 41 of Amherst County, who had been reported missing. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office received the initial call from the Department of Game and Inland...
PAWS program to help with adoption of pets; Open House set for June 27. The Friends of the Shelter group is currently sponsoring a raffle for a VIBE Yellowfin 100 Kayak with a retail value of $850. Tickets are available for $5 each for 5 for $20 for a drawing to be held Aug. 12. Proceeds go to the PAWS program.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “I’ve spent enough money on coffee, might as well see if I can sell it,” joked Space Rabbit Coffee Company owner Tanner Ratcliffe. He was a career nurse. “I used to work at Roanoke Memorial,” said Ratcliffe. After he left Roanoke Memorial,...
Established in 1786, Rocky Mount is the county seat of Franklin County, Virginia. It has a population of around 5,000 people. It's hard to say no to a tourist location that provides fresh air, excitement, and indoor and outdoor entertainment. Rocky Mount is a beautiful spot to enjoy the small-town...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two locations of a new Virginia restaurant have opened: Los Amigos Bar & Grill. One is off Williamson Road; there is another at Smith Mountain Lake. The Latin American cuisine is billed as fresh, non-GMO, gluten-free and organic. Owner Jimmy Santos is from Honduras and has...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an accident that left the driver dead. The crash happened early Saturday morning on Dick Woods Road. The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Harlan Franklin Shifflett, III of Crozet, died at the scene. Shifflett was known affectionately...
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on Friday afternoon. It happened at approximately 12:43 p.m. on June 10 in the 2000 block of Mountain View Road in the Vinton area. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the front of a two-story home. Crews were able to get the fire under control in 15 minutes.
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire that displaced two people in Roanoke County Friday has been deemed an accidental cooking fire by the Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded about 12:43 p.m. June 10 to the 2000 block of Mountain View Road in the Vinton area. Crews found smoke coming from the front of a two-story brick home; two occupants had gotten out safely.
When you're stranded in the middle of a river and can't get yourself out, there's one group of people you can always count on: firefighters. That's exactly the scenario that played out June 1 for poor Bear, an 11-year-old boi from Glasgow, Va., who was out playing in the park with his human, Barbara Debevoise. That's when Bear decided to take a dip in the nearby Maury River.
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Authorities say an 11-year-old boy who was pulled from the Dan River in Virginia by rescue personnel has died. The Danville Register & Bee reports the Danville Fire Department responded to a call behind a car dealership shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Battalion Chief...
The Salem Fair is a beloved annual summer tradition in Virginia’s Blue Ridge. It’s the largest fair in Virginia and has been recognized as one of the top 100 fairs and expositions in the country. The fair takes place at the Salem Civic Center and this year’s event...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Supreme Court has ruled against the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in a legal battle with its neighbors. The dispute started in 2017, when the center wanted to expand to help additional animals. Neighbors sued, citing traffic, light, and noise concerns. The court ruled constructing...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — At approximately 1:56 p.m. on Friday, the Bedford Fire Dept. and the Bedford County Fire and Rescue Ambulance responded to a 2 vehicle crash on Peaks Street. Deputy Chief, Matt Scott says the collision caused the SUV involved to roll over on its side,...
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — UPDATE: A Charlottesville man is accused of hitting two vehicles on the side of Interstate 664 in Newport News, including one belonging to a Virginia state trooper, Friday morning. Richard Hedgepath, 42, was charged with reckless driving. According to Virginia State Police, at 8:10 a.m.,...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Flames ripped through a mobile home in Pittsylvania County Friday evening, leaving nothing behind. “It’s a total loss,” said Scott Hutcherson, Asst. Fire Marshall with Pittsylvania County. Hutcherson says crews responded to the 14000-block of Rockford School Rd. around 5:30 p.m. on...
A Crozet man died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday on Dick Woods Road in Albemarle County. Harlan Franklin Shifflett III, 21, died at the scene of the 2:05 a.m. crash, according to Albemarle County Police. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department’s...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Drivers have said for years that traveling along Route 460, near Montvale, was not safe. “Not for tractor trailers especially. So, yea, it was pretty rough,” said Herman Cupp, a driver in Bedford County. VDOT is finishing a two-year construction project that straightened a...
The Altavista Police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting that took place in Altavista this morning (Friday, June 10), announced Chief Tommy Merricks. The incident took place at approximately 9:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Main Street. While there were four victims targeted in the shooting,...
