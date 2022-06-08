ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool ready to smash transfer record to land £85m Darwin Nunez with Benfica sensation to replace Sadio Mane

By Jordan Davies
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWDlz_0g4X9h3K00

LIVERPOOL are ready to bid for Benfica ace Darwin Nunez but would ideally like to see his price drop to £60million.

Jurgen Klopp's domestic double Reds are looking to beat fellow Premier League sides Manchester United and Newcastle to Nunez's signature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fwDiD_0g4X9h3K00
Liverpool have offered £85m to sign Nunez Credit: AFP

It comes with the club desperate to replace Sadio Mane, who looks certain to leave - most likely to Bayern Munich.

Liverpool have begun talks with Benfica and are looking to make a bid soon.

Benfica want £80m, but Liverpool want to drop that by at least £20m, considering they paid £50m for then Porto star Luis Diaz.

The ball is now in Benfica’s court as to whether they drop the price or hold out and remain stubborn.

Prem rivals Man Utd and Newcastle have also been linked with Nunez's signature.

Nunez is aware of United's interest, in particular, but prefers a move to Merseyside.

Liverpool are aware United have made Nunez their No1 striking option this summer.

Were Liverpool to meet Benfica's demands, Nunez would become Liverpool's biggest ever transfer, surpassing Virgil van Dijk's £75m move from Southampton in 2018.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Klopp was able to see the player in action first hand during last season.

Liverpool knocked Benfica out in the quarter-finals of the Champions League 6-4 on aggregate, but striker Nunez scored two over both legs.

Nunez also saw two goals chalked off for offside in the second leg, which could've completed a hat-trick at Anfield.

On Nunez, Klopp said: "Extremely good looking boy, huh? And a decent player as well.

"Really good, really good. I knew before, of course, but he played pretty much in front of me with his tough battles with Ibrahima Konate.

“He was physically strong, quick, was calm around his finish. Good, really good.

"I always say in these situations if he is healthy, it’s a big career ahead of him.”

His impressive displays against Liverpool were typical of his fine season, with the Uruguay international scored 26 league goals and 34 in total over the campaign.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benfica#Reds#United#The Champions League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Man Utd legend Mike Phelan ‘to be dumped from coaching staff by Erik ten Hag as new boss brings in his own team’

MIKE PHELAN is set to depart Manchester United's coaching staff this summer, according to reports. The 59-year-old has had numerous spells in various capacities at Old Trafford, most recently re-joining as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's assistant in 2019. Following the Norwegian's sacking last year, Phelan remained on Ralf Rangnick's staff, albeit...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
483K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy