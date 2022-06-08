Liverpool ready to smash transfer record to land £85m Darwin Nunez with Benfica sensation to replace Sadio Mane

LIVERPOOL are ready to bid for Benfica ace Darwin Nunez but would ideally like to see his price drop to £60million.

Jurgen Klopp's domestic double Reds are looking to beat fellow Premier League sides Manchester United and Newcastle to Nunez's signature.

Liverpool have offered £85m to sign Nunez Credit: AFP

It comes with the club desperate to replace Sadio Mane, who looks certain to leave - most likely to Bayern Munich.

Liverpool have begun talks with Benfica and are looking to make a bid soon.

Benfica want £80m, but Liverpool want to drop that by at least £20m, considering they paid £50m for then Porto star Luis Diaz.

The ball is now in Benfica’s court as to whether they drop the price or hold out and remain stubborn.

Prem rivals Man Utd and Newcastle have also been linked with Nunez's signature.

Nunez is aware of United's interest, in particular, but prefers a move to Merseyside.

Liverpool are aware United have made Nunez their No1 striking option this summer.

Were Liverpool to meet Benfica's demands, Nunez would become Liverpool's biggest ever transfer, surpassing Virgil van Dijk's £75m move from Southampton in 2018.

Klopp was able to see the player in action first hand during last season.

Liverpool knocked Benfica out in the quarter-finals of the Champions League 6-4 on aggregate, but striker Nunez scored two over both legs.

Nunez also saw two goals chalked off for offside in the second leg, which could've completed a hat-trick at Anfield.

On Nunez, Klopp said: "Extremely good looking boy, huh? And a decent player as well.

"Really good, really good. I knew before, of course, but he played pretty much in front of me with his tough battles with Ibrahima Konate.

“He was physically strong, quick, was calm around his finish. Good, really good.

"I always say in these situations if he is healthy, it’s a big career ahead of him.”

His impressive displays against Liverpool were typical of his fine season, with the Uruguay international scored 26 league goals and 34 in total over the campaign.