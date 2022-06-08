Here's What Alicia Keys Had To Say Following Backlash Of Her Performance Of "Empire State Of Mind" At The Platinum Jubilee Concert

Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Airs Out Fan Accusing Her Of Attempting To Boost Streaming Numbers On Sophomore Album
Fans have been waiting for Cardi B's sophomore album since she shared her debut, Invasion of Privacy, back in 2018. While we don't have a release date – or any details, really – just yet, we do know that Cardi is already fiercely defending her forthcoming project. In...
‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira
In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL・
Elle
Alicia Keys Shares Behind-The-Scenes Details Post Platinum Jubilee Performance
Alicia Keys delivered a showstopping performance at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Party at Buckingham Palace. Earlier this week the Grammy winner shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram documenting her preparations for the big show, which celebrated the 70-year reign of Her Majesty who according to the musician 'personally' requested the setlist.
Nick Cannon says it costs his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, $150,000 or more 'just to walk out the house'
Nick Cannon, who was married to Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2014, attributed the costs to "everything from security to hair and makeup to jets."
Swizz Beatz Comes For Joe Budden For His Tweet About His Wife Alicia Keys: “Leave My Wife Out Of Everything But Greatness!”
This year is shaping up as a period where people feel comfortable accosting women verbally; however, their husbands are not standing idly by while random people disparage their significant others. Case in point, on May 26, rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden endorsed a tweet by Twitter user @heyjasmine, who remarked that an uncredited singer Jermaine Paul outshined Alicia Keys on her 2004 “Diary” track, according to XXL.
Chris Rock Isn’t Interested in Jada Pinkett Smith’s Plea to Reconcile With Will Smith
Last week, Jada Pinkett Smith said she wants her husband, Will Smith, and the man he struck at the Oscars, Chris Rock, to “reconcile.” Rock, however, is no rush to do that. According to Entertainment Tonight, a source close to Rock says he has no interest in what...
In Style
Amal Clooney Wore a Minidress With Cutouts For a Double Date in the South of France
Amal Clooney is proving once again that she understands the assignment. After wearing a red dress that matched the red carpet at an event with Prince Charles in London, Clooney swapped her elegant evening wear for an outfit fit for a Riviera getaway. The Daily Mail reports that Clooney and her husband, George, joined their pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber at La Colombe d'Or Hotel and Restaurant. Back in 2013, Gerber and George famously launched Casamigos tequila together and it's clear that the friend group has managed to separate business and pleasure. They're still besties and soaking up the sun together.
Elsa Pataky reveals husband Chris Hemsworth encouraged her to return to work after she quit acting to raise their children: 'He said it must have been difficult to put aside my career'
Elsa Pataky returns to the big screen in her new Netflix movie, Interceptor. And on Friday, the Spanish actress, 45, said that it was her husband Chris Hemsworth who encouraged her to return to work after she took time off to raise the couple's young children. 'He's said to me...
Hello Magazine
Katie Holmes looks out of this world modeling bodysuit and thigh high boots
Katie Holmes put her chic physique front and center in a new photo she shared on Instagram. The actress wowed in a leg lengthening outfit of a two-toned bodysuit, white thigh high boots and a black trench coat. She was posing in a grand-looking marble foyer and was gazing off...
Diddy Sweetly Kisses Janet Jackson’s Hand Backstage At The BBMAs After Singing Her Praises
Diddy is clearly a huge Janet Jackson fan! The 52-year-old rapper and music mogul shared a video of him sweetly kissing Janet’s hand backstage at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 15. Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, shared the cute moment with Janet, 56, as a celebration of her long and successful career, spreading the “love.”
SFGate
SZA Drops Previously Unreleased Songs on ‘Ctrl Deluxe’ Edition
SZA is marking the fifth anniversary of Ctrl by dropping a deluxe edition of her impressive 2017 debut studio album. The set includes seven new songs. As she indicated in a tweet about the record, the new tracks were “made in 2014-2016/17,” when she was culling her debut, including an alternate version of “Love Galore” featuring Travis Scott. It also includes the songs “2AM,” “Miles,” “Percolator,” “Tread Carefully,” “Awkward,” and “Jodie.”
womansday.com
Helen Mirren, 76, Rocked XXL Platinum Gray Hair at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Helen Mirren, 76, rocked incredibly long gray hair at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The award-winning actress styled her hair in a platinum high ponytail paired with a metallic gown and a dramatic smokey eye. Mirren previously opened up about going gray, saying “Going gray is to be encouraged—that’s not...
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Shuts Down Claim She's Trying To Boost Streams Of Upcoming Album
Cardi B’s sophomore album sparked a social media scuffle over the weekend — before its release is even in sight. The Bronx bombshell confirmed during an appearance on CENTERFOLD — the digital platform she launched with Playboy last December — that her hit singles “WAP” and “Up” will appear on her Invasion of Privacy follow-up, despite both being more than a year old.
AOL Corp
Lil Nas X calls out 2022 BET Awards snub: 'An outstanding zero nominations again'
Rap sensation Doja Cat emerged Wednesday as the top nominee at this year's BET Awards. The "Woman" hitmaker is nominated in six categories, including album of the year for her third studio record, "Planet Her." Rounding out Doja Cat's nominations are female R&B/pop artist, female hip-hop artist, BET Her ("Woman"),...
Meghan Markle ‘Nervous’ During First Platinum Jubilee Appearance, Body Language Expert Says
A body language expert has reportedly claimed that Meghan Markle looked “nervous” during a recent appearance in the United Kingdom. She and Prince Harry joined the British Royal Family to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
HipHopDX.com
Wack 100 Responds To J. Prince Nicknaming Him 'Officer Rat 100' - Gets Checked Immediately
Wack 100 is firing back at J. Prince after the Rap-A-Lot Records founder nicknamed him “Officer Rat 100” during a recent episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. On Tuesday (June 7), the veteran music manager posted a photo of a court document to his Instagram account in an attempt to “out” J. Prince Jr. for requesting a seal for his criminal record.
hypebeast.com
FKA Twigs Has New Music on the Way
Following the release of her last full-length LP CAPRISONGS, Cheltenham-born singer FKA Twigs has just unveiled a release date and cover art for her next single entitled “Killer.”. Due to release on June 16, Twigs took to social media to tease the new track last night, describing the new...
Queen Latifah Reflects On Being Pressured To Lose Weight While Shooting ‘Living Single’
"I'm either going to hate myself, or I'm going to love myself."
Daily Beast
Harry and Meghan Told ‘No Chance’ of Queen and Lilibet Photo
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. The queen’s enforcers reportedly told Harry and Meghan “no chance” when the couple asked for a photograph of the Monarch meeting their child Lilibet for the first time.
TMZ.com
Alicia Keys Says Queen Elizabeth Chose 'Empire State Of Mind' for Jubilee
Alicia Keys is setting the record straight about her song choice at the Queen's Platinum Jubliee -- saying her NYC-based hit wasn't her pick -- it was the Queen's. Alicia's been facing some backlash ever since performing "Empire State Of Mind" at Queen Elizabeth's royal ceremony on Saturday, with many thinking the song serves no purpose at an English bash ... but she says she was only giving the 96-year-old Royal what she wanted.
BuzzFeed
