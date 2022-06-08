ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Here's What Alicia Keys Had To Say Following Backlash Of Her Performance Of "Empire State Of Mind" At The Platinum Jubilee Concert

By Alex Gurley
 3 days ago

It turns out that Alicia Keys had a pretty good reason for her set list choices at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee concert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uJuZg_0g4X5xVC00
Rich Fury / Getty Images for dcp

Over the weekend, Alicia took the stage in front of Buckingham Palace — and one of her song choices sparked some backlash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RtGZg_0g4X5xVC00
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Quite a few viewers seemed to question why Alicia performed the New York anthem, "Empire State of Mind," while in the middle of London celebrating the Queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UrqhG_0g4X5xVC00
Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

On social media, fans poked fun at the choice and shared their confusion about the whole thing:

absurdly funny to me that they got Alicia Keys to perform Empire State of Mind during a celebration of English monarchy. happy Jubilee, here’s a song about that colony you lost

@taybewell 01:13 AM - 05 Jun 2022

Call me old fashioned, but why is Alicia Keys singing about NY when she is celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in LONDON?

@HonestInjin 08:43 PM - 04 Jun 2022

alicia keys did not just go "i love you london... when i'm in london... i feel like i'm in new york?" and then proceed to sing empire state of mind? queen of subtle transitions!

@HarryPhillips15 08:42 PM - 04 Jun 2022

im sorry but watching alicia keys remix empire state of mind at the queen’s jubilee to say “in londonnnn, concrete jungles where dreams are made of” ???? concrete WHAT? 😭😭

@jennyfuur 01:10 AM - 05 Jun 2022

And while it may not have been some people's first choice from Alicia's discography, it was actually hand-picked by the queen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NLllO_0g4X5xVC00
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

In a behind-the-scenes video from the event, Alicia revealed that her entire set list was "personally" selected by the queen, despite the fact that she wasn't in attendance.

@aliciakeys / Via instagram.com

"Telling the boys that the queen requested the songs that I'm singing," Alicia said in the clip while sitting with her sons, adding, "They were like, 'You can't refuse the queen.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ro1pc_0g4X5xVC00
@aliciakeys / Via instagram.com

Alicia's 11-year-old son, Egypt, even piped in, saying, "You can't refuse the queen. It's against the law here."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BTgmK_0g4X5xVC00
@aliciakeys / Via instagram.com

So while "Empire State of Mind" may not have been everyone's cup of tea, it's a personal fav of the queen, herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zgnW_0g4X5xVC00
Wpa Pool / Getty Images

And that's definitely reason enough to give New York a shout out in the middle of England!

