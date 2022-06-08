ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool ready to SMASH their transfer record as they open talks to sign £85m Darwin Nunez with Benfica, ahead of Man United and Atletico Madrid - as Sadio Mane is certain to leave

By Dominic King
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Liverpool have targeted Darwin Nunez to be the new striker to light up Anfield and are prepared to smash their transfer record to sign him.

The Uruguay international is one of the rising stars in world football and is also wanted by Atletico Madrid and Manchester United but Liverpool are determined to sign Nunez with a deal that could reach as much as £85million.

Julian Ward, Liverpool's new sporting director, has been in discussions with Benfica and it is understood that Nunez is keen to move to Merseyside. If Liverpool can complete the transfer, it would be a massive statement of intent.

Nunez will effectively replace Sadio Mane, who was the subject of a second bid from Bayern Munich that totalled £30million on Wednesday. Liverpool treated it the same way as the one they received over the weekend, dismissing immediately with the feeling that the offer was derisory.

Darwin Nunez is in demand and Liverpool are ready to smash their transfer record to get him
Manager Jurgen Klopp is a fan of the Benfica striker and the clubs have held discussions
Nunez (left) scored in both games against Liverpool in the Champions League last season

It is clear now, though, that Mane's time on Merseyside is coming to an end and Liverpool are determined to clinch the signature of Nunez, who rejected a lucrative offer from Newcastle in January to move to the Premier League.

Many had wondered what the future would hold for Liverpool in terms of their attack - and if they would be able to find an answer to Manchester City's early acquisition of Erling Haaland, who will move to the Etihad Stadium with guarantee of goals.

Nunez, who can play on the left as well as through the middle, scored six goals in the Champions League last season, two of which came in the quarter-finals against Liverpool and he made a significant impression on Jurgen Klopp.

Nunez is a powerful presence up front and has become a regular for Uruguay's national team

Liverpool's manager said in April of the 22-year-old: 'A good looking boy, huh? And a decent player as well! Really good, really good. I knew before, of course, but he played pretty much in front of me with his tough battles with Ibrahima Konate.

'He was physically strong, quick, was calm around his finish. Good, really good. I always say in these situations if he is healthy, it's a big career ahead of him.'

If Liverpool can complete the deal, there would be echoes of the summer of 2018 when they responded to a Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid by making significant investments in their squad to kick-start an era of success.

Sadio Mane is set to leave Anfield this summer with Bayern Munich leading the race to sign him

Alisson Becker and Fabinho arrived four years ago for a combined £107million but the potential signing of Nunez would go down as the most expensive Liverpool have ever made, eclipsing the £75million it cost to sign Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

Atletico Madrid had long seemed the most likely destination for Nunez, with Diego Simeone looking to bolster his forward line, but there have been many suitors within the Premier League, including Manchester United - Nunez scored the goal that knocked Erik Ten Hag's Ajax out of Europe.

One thing working against United, however, is the fact that Nunez, who is currently with the Uruguay squad ahead of Saturday's game against Jamaica, wants to play in the Champions League and he is excited about the idea of potentially linking up with Klopp to develop his career.

Liverpool have a strong relationship with Nunez's agents Gestifute - they already have Fabinho, Diogo Jota and Fabio Carvalho at Anfield - and they have been impressed with the improvement Klopp has brought from their clients.

There is clearly huge improvement to come from Nunez, who scored 34 goals in 41 appearances for Benfica last season, and the prospect of him lining up in the middle of attacking trident of Luis Diaz on one side and Mohamed Salah on the other has been greeted with huge excitement.

Klopp (middle) spoke about his admiration of Nunez before Liverpool played Benfica in April
The forward can hold the ball up and also finish well, as shown by his 34 goals last season
Nunez is keen to move to Merseyside

He started his career at Penarol in Uruguay - his ambition as a young player was simply to be good enough to be able to provide for his mother and father - before moving to Almeria in Spain in 2019; Almeria will be due 20 per cent of the fee Benfica receive.

It is understood that no formal offer has been made at present but the framework of a deal is in place; the same, however, cannot be said for Bayern's attempts to give Mane the move he desires after Liverpool dismissed their latest gambit.

Bayern raised their initial bid from £21.5m to £23.5m, with the other £6.5m only coming in full if Mane won the Champions League three times in Munich and supplemented that with three Ballon d'Ors. It was an offer that left Anfield officials bemused.

The German champions are trying to get £43m from Barcelona for Robert Lewandowski and Liverpool believe that figure is reflective of Mane's worth. Barcelona, intriguingly, are also interested in Mane, whose form in 2022 has been outstanding.

One piece of business that is close to being completed, meanwhile, is the £4million transfer of 18-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsey from Aberdeen. The 18-year-old, whose reputation in Scotland is growing, is in line to complete a medical at Anfield at some point in the coming days.

SPORTbible

Liverpool Targeting Star Midfielder, But Face Competition From Man United And Chelsea

Liverpool are targeting £30 million PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, as Jürgen Klopp is seeking to strengthen his ageing engine room this summer. According to Sky Sports, the Merseyside club are one of four Premier League sides tracking the Ivory Coast international. The 24-year-old is said to be very interested in making the switch to the English top-flight, with Chelsea, Manchester United, and Newcastle also interested in acquiring his services.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Mohamed Salah
Daily Mail

Transfer news RECAP: Real Madrid wrap up £85m deal to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelian Tchouameni while Paul Pogba is set to wrap up a £68m four-year deal at Juventus

Here is Sportsmail's daily live blog for all the latest transfer news and rumours with a number of high-profile players set to be on the move this summer. Barcelona's financial struggles have been well documented and amid their bid to sign striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, they may have to make a few cutbacks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Liverpool's Sadio Mane Has Spoken To Bayern Munich & Julian Nagelsmann As Transfer Rumours Continue

The Senegalese seems destined to leave Liverpool this summer after a brilliant six-year spell where he helped transform the club under Jurgen Klopp. The 30-year-old helped Liverpool to a European Cup victory in 2019 and then to their first League title for 30 years the following season. The trophies have continued to roll in at Anfield with another two added this year after victory in the domestic cups.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich remain £8.5m short of Liverpool's £42.5m valuation of Sadio Mane, with German giants' coach Julian Nagelsmann understood to have spoken to star forward

Bayern Munich remain around £8.5m short of Liverpool's £42.5m valuation for Sadio Mane as talks continue. Liverpool are continuing talks with Benfica over the structure of their bid for Darwin Nunez. It is understood Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann has spoken to Mane in recent days ahead of his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benfica#Man United#Manchester United#The Premier League#The Champions League
Daily Mail

Newcastle and Tottenham 'enquire about Roma centre-back Roger Ibanez' with both sides 'ready to offer £30m' for Jose Mourinho's highly-rated Brazilian defender

Newcastle and Tottenham have enquired over the availability of Roma defender Roger Ibanez ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Calciomercato. The highly-rated Brazilian has caught the eye of the two Premier League sides after his impressive performances in Serie A and the Europa Conference League for Jose Mourinho's team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Man United planning to offer ‘huge talent’ new five-year contract

Manchester United are best known for their ability to develop youth talent and then integrate them into their senior first team, and according to recent reports, the Premier League giants look set to continue that trend. According to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils consider...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Liverpool director flies to Portugal in attempt to secure new signing

Liverpool director of football Julian Ward has flown to Portugal in a desperate attempt to secure a new signing. After Manchester City announced the signing of Erling Haaland, Liverpool had to act fast, or risk falling even further behind their Premier League rivals. One man they have been heavily linked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool seek to drive down fee for Darwin Nunez with director of football Julian Ward holding talks with Benfica after the Portuguese side demanded £85m for the Uruguayan striker

Liverpool director of football Julian Ward is in Portugal hoping to drive down Benfica’s initial asking price for Darwin Nunez. Benfica want £68m up front with a further £17m in add-ons based on appearances and Ward hopes to reach agreement at around £60m plus more conservative bonuses.
PREMIER LEAGUE
