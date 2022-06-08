Liverpool ready to SMASH their transfer record as they open talks to sign £85m Darwin Nunez with Benfica, ahead of Man United and Atletico Madrid - as Sadio Mane is certain to leave

Liverpool have targeted Darwin Nunez to be the new striker to light up Anfield and are prepared to smash their transfer record to sign him.

The Uruguay international is one of the rising stars in world football and is also wanted by Atletico Madrid and Manchester United but Liverpool are determined to sign Nunez with a deal that could reach as much as £85million.

Julian Ward, Liverpool's new sporting director, has been in discussions with Benfica and it is understood that Nunez is keen to move to Merseyside. If Liverpool can complete the transfer, it would be a massive statement of intent.

Nunez will effectively replace Sadio Mane, who was the subject of a second bid from Bayern Munich that totalled £30million on Wednesday. Liverpool treated it the same way as the one they received over the weekend, dismissing immediately with the feeling that the offer was derisory.

It is clear now, though, that Mane's time on Merseyside is coming to an end and Liverpool are determined to clinch the signature of Nunez, who rejected a lucrative offer from Newcastle in January to move to the Premier League.

Many had wondered what the future would hold for Liverpool in terms of their attack - and if they would be able to find an answer to Manchester City's early acquisition of Erling Haaland, who will move to the Etihad Stadium with guarantee of goals.

Nunez, who can play on the left as well as through the middle, scored six goals in the Champions League last season, two of which came in the quarter-finals against Liverpool and he made a significant impression on Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool's manager said in April of the 22-year-old: 'A good looking boy, huh? And a decent player as well! Really good, really good. I knew before, of course, but he played pretty much in front of me with his tough battles with Ibrahima Konate.

'He was physically strong, quick, was calm around his finish. Good, really good. I always say in these situations if he is healthy, it's a big career ahead of him.'

If Liverpool can complete the deal, there would be echoes of the summer of 2018 when they responded to a Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid by making significant investments in their squad to kick-start an era of success.

Alisson Becker and Fabinho arrived four years ago for a combined £107million but the potential signing of Nunez would go down as the most expensive Liverpool have ever made, eclipsing the £75million it cost to sign Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

Atletico Madrid had long seemed the most likely destination for Nunez, with Diego Simeone looking to bolster his forward line, but there have been many suitors within the Premier League, including Manchester United - Nunez scored the goal that knocked Erik Ten Hag's Ajax out of Europe.

One thing working against United, however, is the fact that Nunez, who is currently with the Uruguay squad ahead of Saturday's game against Jamaica, wants to play in the Champions League and he is excited about the idea of potentially linking up with Klopp to develop his career.

Liverpool have a strong relationship with Nunez's agents Gestifute - they already have Fabinho, Diogo Jota and Fabio Carvalho at Anfield - and they have been impressed with the improvement Klopp has brought from their clients.

There is clearly huge improvement to come from Nunez, who scored 34 goals in 41 appearances for Benfica last season, and the prospect of him lining up in the middle of attacking trident of Luis Diaz on one side and Mohamed Salah on the other has been greeted with huge excitement.

He started his career at Penarol in Uruguay - his ambition as a young player was simply to be good enough to be able to provide for his mother and father - before moving to Almeria in Spain in 2019; Almeria will be due 20 per cent of the fee Benfica receive.

It is understood that no formal offer has been made at present but the framework of a deal is in place; the same, however, cannot be said for Bayern's attempts to give Mane the move he desires after Liverpool dismissed their latest gambit.

Bayern raised their initial bid from £21.5m to £23.5m, with the other £6.5m only coming in full if Mane won the Champions League three times in Munich and supplemented that with three Ballon d'Ors. It was an offer that left Anfield officials bemused.

The German champions are trying to get £43m from Barcelona for Robert Lewandowski and Liverpool believe that figure is reflective of Mane's worth. Barcelona, intriguingly, are also interested in Mane, whose form in 2022 has been outstanding.

One piece of business that is close to being completed, meanwhile, is the £4million transfer of 18-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsey from Aberdeen. The 18-year-old, whose reputation in Scotland is growing, is in line to complete a medical at Anfield at some point in the coming days.