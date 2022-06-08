ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delores Ann Sanders

Delores Ann Sanders, 87, of Columbia Falls, passed away May 21, 2022 at home with her family at her side. She was born Sept. 29, 1934 in Stanley, North Dakota to the late Forrest Ball and Mildred Ball (Aardahl).

Delores worked for the Bank of Columbia Falls and Whitefish Credit Union for 30-plus years.

She loved camping and the outdoors, especially at Bitteroot Lake. Delores enjoyed campfires and was a great cook. She was also known as a wonderful seamstress and made numerous quilts, which her family were recipients of the gifted quilts for weddings and graduations. Delores was a member of the quilting guild. Some of her favorite places to travel in the winter were Kona, Hawaii, Lake Havasu, Arizona and Fort Meyers, Florida. Delores will always be remembered on Sundays for her fried chicken. She even volunteered her time and energy at the local senior center. Delores absolutely loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Delores Ann Sanders is survived by daughters: Debra Horinek (Ken), Dixie Schultz (Bruce), and Dannette Dana (Kirk); 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; siblings: Pat Kjosen, Myrna Hauglie (Dwight), and Farrel Palazo (Lou); brother-

in-law, Carl Sanders (Joyce); and best friend of 50-plus years, Mamie Parpart. In addition to her parents, Delores is preceded in death by her husband, David Sanders; and granddaughter, Duanna Howard.

Services for Delores Ann Sanders will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

