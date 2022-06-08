ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool ‘launch £85m Darwin Nunez transfer bid’ as they look to beat Man Utd and Newcastle to Benfica sensation

By Joshua Mbu
 3 days ago

LIVERPOOL have launched an £85million bid for highly rated Benfica forward Darwin Nunez, according to reports.

Jurgen Klopp's domestic double Reds are looking to beat fellow Premier League sides Manchester United and Newcastle to Nunez's signature.

Liverpool have offered £85m to sign Nunez Credit: AFP

And according to Record, Liverpool have offered the Portuguese side big money to sign the player.

An offer believed to be around £85m has been launched by Liverpool.

Klopp was able to see the player in action first hand in the Champions League.

Liverpool knocked Benfica out in the quarter-finals 6-4 on aggregate but striker Nunez scored two over both legs.

More to follow...

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain's biggest newsbrand.

