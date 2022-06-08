New Farmers’ Market showcases eclectic vendors

There’s a new Farmers’ Market in town. Businesswoman Jean Flynn has organized the “New Old-Timey, Feel-Good Farmer’s Market” on Sundays in front of Columbia Falls City Hall from 9 a.m. to noon.

It features live music, and 22 vendors so far, including a local farmer as well as many craftspeople and artists.

The market first opened a couple of weeks ago. The market is a bit quirky, Flynn, notes. For example, there’s a vendor who will sharpen your knives, a woman who does clothing alterations, a business where you can refill your laundry soaps and keep those big plastics out of the landfills and poet Paige Moriarity, who will tap you out a poem on her typewriter.

Moriarity graduated from Columbia Falls High School last year.

Flynn, who is a well-known baker, is selling her trademark pies and three other bakers are showcased at the market as well. All told, it has 22 different vendors.

Flynn wanted to create a market that showcased local folks and was family-oriented.

For example, there’s a kids’ booth for young entrepreneurs — this week features Ailish and Audrey Hanley, selling hand knitted and crocheted treasures and face painting youngsters.

The Market will run through Sept. 11 and is every Sunday morning.

You can also follow its happenings on Facebook at Sunday Market and Instagram at sunday_market_ columbia_falls.