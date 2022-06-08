Welcome to Charles Clark!

Editor's note: This column was submitted by former City Councilman Tyrone Williams, who is currently running for the District 2 seat. As an entrepreneur and private money lender, I routinely receive requests from investors for the purpose of funding real estate transactions, generally secured by a note and mortgage/deed of trust. So when I received a call from previous financial consultant for the city of Fayetteville on behalf of the purchaser of the Prince Charles Hotel, who was in need of $100,000 to close on the property at 250 Hay Street, I was eager to provide my services in an effort to help my city. I funded the loan for $100,000 payable to the purchaser of the Prince Charles Hotel of 450 Hay, LLC, by way of the attorneys at closing. (Refer to Cumberland County Register of Deeds) In addition, in an effort to keep the purchaser of the Prince Charles Hotel in compliance with the city ordinance, my construction company provided mechanical services in excess of $15,000 to be repaid with money, or in-kind services never were paid.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO