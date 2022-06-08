Welcome to Charles Clark!

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleStarr King School for the Ministry is proud to announce that Charles Clark will serve as our new Vice President of Advancement. Charles is an experienced fundraising professional with nearly a decade of experience in helping educational institutions and nonprofits achieve their revenue goals. Charles began his fundraising career as Associate...

Where are they now? Brenda Cox

Education remains an important topic to retired educator Brenda Cox, who has always believed that the only path towards prosperity and societal improvement is knowledge and personal responsibility. Much of her conviction and later career choices can be attributed to an influential former instructor that she held in high esteem.
NCCU Explores Black Identity Through Photography for Juneteenth Celebration

North Carolina Central University (NCCU)’s James E. Shepard Memorial Library will present a virtual panel discussion on Friday, June 17, 2022, 11 a.m., in honor of Juneteenth, a celebration of emancipation from slavery. Entitled “Reframing Black Identity Through Photography – African American Photographers and Their Works,” the discussion will...
Juneteenth Events in Raleigh, N.C.

Juneteenth—the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the abolition of slavery in the U.S.—became a federal holiday in 2021, 156 years after slaves in Galveston, Texas were notified on June 19, 1856, that they were now free after the Civil War had come to an end. In 2020, both...
Fayetteville VA hospital hosts pride-filled car parade, career fair

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Veteran’s Administration Medical Center in Fayetteville hosted its yearly car show and health and employment fair Friday morning–with a colorful twist. In a news release, the medical center said it was joining millions of Americans in celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month. “We also...
Outgoing Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg visits Durham

Outgoing Meta Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg is visiting the Triangle. Sandberg participated in Thursday’s North Carolina Chamber event in Durham. Discussion centered around the state’s small-business community, workplace diversity and shifts caused by the pandemic. The news comes after Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced it was coming...
Candidate Tyrone Williams shares his story

Editor's note: This column was submitted by former City Councilman Tyrone Williams, who is currently running for the District 2 seat. As an entrepreneur and private money lender, I routinely receive requests from investors for the purpose of funding real estate transactions, generally secured by a note and mortgage/deed of trust. So when I received a call from previous financial consultant for the city of Fayetteville on behalf of the purchaser of the Prince Charles Hotel, who was in need of $100,000 to close on the property at 250 Hay Street, I was eager to provide my services in an effort to help my city. I funded the loan for $100,000 payable to the purchaser of the Prince Charles Hotel of 450 Hay, LLC, by way of the attorneys at closing. (Refer to Cumberland County Register of Deeds) In addition, in an effort to keep the purchaser of the Prince Charles Hotel in compliance with the city ordinance, my construction company provided mechanical services in excess of $15,000 to be repaid with money, or in-kind services never were paid.
Foodie news: Bodega holds grand opening with carnival, live music (June 10, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Brookside Bodega will celebrate their grand opening in Raleigh today (June 10) from 4 – 9 p.m. with carnival games, live music and food on its outdoor patio. They are located at 1000 Brookside Drive in the former Falafel & Co. space. The restaurant’s menu is loosely inspired by New York bodegas, or small owner-operated convenience stores, and features dishes like the New York chopped cheese sandwich, spicy Nashville chicken sandwich and Birria taco plate and guacamole. There are plenty of vegetarian options, including Buffalo cauliflower, the Portobello club, a grilled Pimento cheese sandwich and more. And true to the bodega form, they are stocked with all the essential items you need for your home – everything from a great wine selection and beer, to dairy, eggs and toilet paper. Congrats to owners Lee and Michelle Robinson, Jacob Paramo and Darrell Brown. Get to know them here.
NCFC reaches out to Raleigh’s Black community as part of Juneteenth

NCFC reaches out to Raleigh’s Black community as part of Juneteenth. Franchise tries outreach to defrost chilly relationship. North Carolina FC, whose owner Steve Malik is in a partnership to build a $1.9 billion entertainment complex in a mostly-Black south Raleigh neighborhood, is trying to build a better relationship with that community.
Commencement 2022 Recap

The first hybrid Starr King Commencement was held on Thursday, May 12 at Mount Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church in Walnut Creek, California. We celebrated the newest 19 Starr King graduates – 14 Master of Divinity, four Master of Arts in Social Change, and one joint MDiv/MASC. Please join us in congratulating these amazing new graduates! The recording of the full ceremony can be found below, or you can watch individual graduate speeches on this Commencement 2022 YouTube playlist.
North Carolina Lt Gov Mark Robinson fires back at critics of ‘called to be led by men’ comment

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson released a video response on Wednesday after recent comments he made at a Charlotte church drew criticism. Robinson, the Republican lieutenant governor of North Carolina, was accused by critics of targeting a woman’s role based on his religious beliefs. Speaking on May 23 at Freedom House — a large church […]
Digital Theological Library

Starr King is now a member institution of the Digital Theological Library 2 (DTL2), a co-owned online library for theology and graduate religious studies. Through DTL2, SKSM has joined the second cohort of twenty graduate schools to utilize a DTL database. DTL2 offers tens of thousands of journals and hundreds of thousands of books across multiple disciplines, extending beyond religious studies to include other fields in the humanities as well as the sciences.
Best, worst cities to get (and stay) married in NC

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A new survey finds Fayetteville may not be among the worst cities for “happily ever after.”. Lawnstarter compared 190 of the biggest cities across the U.S. The company said it used nine indicators of marriage success including marriage rate, divorce rate, access to relationship...
$50k issued in Fayetteville’s first round of community safety microgrants

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A community-based advisory group approved the recommended distribution total of $50,000 in grant awards to 32 applicants. The microgrant program targets crime reduction in the 28301, 28303, 28305 and 28314 zip codes by supporting ideas, activities and programs led by individuals and organizations who might not always be eligible to receive traditional grant awards.
