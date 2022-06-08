ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aussie family in a 'living nightmare' after their 12-year-old boy was placed in a coma following horror mountain bike crash

By Sam McPhee
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A 12-year-old boy was placed in an induced coma after a horror mountain bike accident at a Brisbane park.

Jake Morrison was riding his bike with friends near Balmoral Skate Park in the city's east on Sunday when he came off, a fall that caused critical injuries.

He was rushed to Mater Children's Private Brisbane where he remains in a coma, with his father Craig saying the family are in a 'living nightmare'.

'Our whole world has just been turned upside down,' Mr Morrison told Daily Mail Australia.

Jake Morrison, 12, was placed in an induced coma after sustaining critical injuries falling off his mountain bike on Sunday

Jake's young friends acted quickly after his fall, running down the road to the Morrison home where they called for emergency services.

Their quick thinking may have saved his life, with the avid soccer player coming out of his coma on Tuesday. He has been feeding through a tube in his nose.

Mr Morrison says Jake was moved into a ward on Wednesday but is still unable to talk, with small movement down his right side.

Heartbreaking images from his hospital bed show the 12-year-old's family comforting him, with his mother, father and sister refusing to leave his side. Other family members from overseas are set to fly into Australia to support them.

'He is fully aware of what is going on, he just can't speak,' Mr Morrison said.

'I just want him to be able to talk again so he can tell me how he feel.'

Jake was riding his bike with friends near Balmoral Skate Park in Brisbane's east on Sunday when he came off, a fall that caused critical injuries

A family friend of the Morrisons has created a GoFundMe page to ease the financial strain of medical bills and his parents taking time away from work.

'Everyone in the community has been helping and supporting Jake and people are passing it onto others who don't even know jake and are donating money,' close friend Kelly Cabrera said.

She paid particular credit to Jake's beloved local football team, the Southside Eagles, where his father is also a volunteer. The club have started a fundraiser for the 12-year-old.

'His soccer club has been supportive, his school has been supportive and the whole community is showing kindness to this family,' Ms Cabrera said.

Mr Morrison says Jake was moved into a ward on Wednesday but is still unable to talk, with small movement down his right side

'When people are in need- especially in these hard times with a lot of unknowns.

'They're already going through enough as it is and we don't want them going through any stress from financial pressure.'

So far, more than $3,000 have been raised to help the Morrison family care for Jake, with 90 per cent of the donations coming from the football club.

The Morrisons say they are extremely grateful for all the support they are seeing and hope Jake will be able to communicate with them in the coming days.

Daily Mail

