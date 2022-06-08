ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Changing everything wasn't easy': Saul Niguez bids farewell to Chelsea after starting just FIVE Premier League games as loan flop returns to Atletico Madrid to consider his future

By Ben Willcocks For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Saul Niguez has waved goodbye to Chelsea fans on social media following his troublesome season-long loan, admitting that 'things didn't start well at all' at Stamford Bridge.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel lured Saul to the capital on deadline day last year ahead of a potential title challenge but rarely called upon the midfielder during his loan spell.

The Spaniard only started five Premier League games for Chelsea last campaign and featured just 10 times in total.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SsNiQ_0g4WlWKf00
'Changing everything wasn’t easy': Saul Niguez admitted that his time at Chelsea was difficult
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDxMd_0g4WlWKf00
The Spaniard joined Chelsea on loan having just won La Liga with Atletico Madrid in 2020-21 

An unused substitute on 23 occasions, the majority of Saul's spell at Stamford Bridge was spent sitting on the bench.

In contrast, the 27-year-old was highly thought at Atletico Madrid, having made 340 appearances for the club.

Before joining Chelsea, he featured 33 times during Atletico's La Liga-winning campaign in 2020-21.

In his departing thank-you Instagram message to Chelsea on Tuesday, Saul confessed that leaving home was a real challenge, having played in Spain for his entire professional career to date.

'Hello blues, I’m writing to take my leave of you. I would like to tell you how I felt during this adventure,' he said.

'Things didn’t start well at all. After a long time at home, changing everything wasn’t easy. Little by little things got better.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35EKQn_0g4WlWKf00
He will now return to the Spanish giants having already made 340 appearances for the club
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pE1b3_0g4WlWKf00
The midfielder only managed 10 Premier League caps under boss Thomas Tuchel last season

'Everything in life serves to improve and learn, and that’s what I take from this adventure.

'I’d like to thank the club for trying to take care of every detail to make me feel at home. I’d also like to give recognition to each worker, thank you. Thank you for making this club much bigger.

'Thanks to all the fans for supporting me through thick and thin. I will be forever grateful. Thanks to all the staff for making it possible for me to win titles with the blue shirt.

'But above all, I wanted to thank my teammates. They have been fundamental so that I wouldn’t fall apart. They helped me to continue supporting the team and live a calm and positive day to day. Thank you!'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The American billionaire, his LA Dodgers co-owner, Clearlake's kingpin and the Swiss medical magnate: Meet the new directors at Chelsea after the club's successful £4.5bn takeover from Roman Abramovich

Change is officially in the air at Chelsea and confirmation of the new faces in the boardroom arrived on Tuesday when the appointment of new directors was formally published on Companies House. Todd Boehly and his consortium finally completed their £4.5billion takeover of the Premier League giants last week with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Qatar's World Cup (and their soaring 49 degrees temperatures!) has robbed us of a summer of football, but fear not… between the Women's Euros, a packed Wimbledon and Paul Pogba's documentary there is plenty to keep sports fans going

If you can't escape the feeling that there's something missing from your calendar this Friday, you're not alone. Thanks to FIFA and the awarding of the World Cup to Qatar, the traditional summer bonanza of the World Cup has been scrapped, the tournament rescheduled for the winter months. With current temperatures in the Gulf state hitting 49 degrees celsius, it makes sense.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

'The goal is to keep leaving no stone unturned, keep exploring': Jonny May insists he is determined to enjoy every moment in the final phase of his career following injury woes, with the star returning with a sharpened appetite

Jonny May enters the final phase of his career determined to enjoy every moment after a spell recovering from a knee injury sharpened his appetite for the game. May missed England's Six Nations campaign with a torn meniscus that was initially caused by a kick to the back of the leg by Gloucester team-mate Ruan Ackermann in early January.
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saul Niguez
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Daily Mail

US businessman Chris Kirchner has FAILED to meet the deadline to prove he has the funds to complete a takeover of Derby County, leaving Wayne Rooney's side stuck in limbo after Championship relegation

US businessman Chris Kirchner has failed to meet a deadline to prove he has the funds to complete a takeover of Derby County. Derby have been in administration for nine months and the American entrepreneur was appointed as preferred bidder in April. Kirchner was given conditional approval to buy the...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

The Price is right! Olympic gold-medalist Lauren eases to victory on her professional boxing debut as she dominates Valgerdur Gudstensdottir at Wembley Arena and cruises to unanimous points win

For someone who has excelled in four different sports, there wasn't much doubt that Lauren Price would do the business on her professional debut. As a former kickboxing world champion, taekwondo star and even a footballer for Cardiff City, Price is naturally gifted, and so it showed for the Olympic gold medalist as she cruised to victory against Valgerdur Gudstensdottir at Wembley Arena with a unanimous victory to mark her bow inside the ring.
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

RIATH AL-SAMARRAI: Charl Schwartzel admitted he has never looked at where his prize money is from, but maybe should start after 'earning' £4m in a tawdry, sordid circus that has sparked a golf civil war

When it was all done, after three uneventful rounds and a few more unconvincing interviews, they brought out the entertainment. On the big stage, there was a performance by Jessie J, a singer famous to many for one particular lyric: 'It's not about the money, money, money.'. With a half...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Wales 1-1 Belgium: Brennan Johnson scores his first international goal in the 87th minute to earn a first Nations League point for Rob Page's side against familiar foes in Cardiff

Aaron Ramsey produced a dazzling piece of skill to create a first international goal for Brennan Johnson and ensure Wales avoided a third straight defeat of this Nations League campaign. They are still celebrating in these parts after Wales qualified for their first World Cup since 1958 and just when...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Flop#Spaniard#Atletico
Daily Mail

Holland 2-2 Poland: Dutch fight back from two down to claim a point with second-half strikes by Davy Klaassen and Denzel Dumfries after Matty Cash fired home his first goal for visitors before Piotr Zielinski's tap in

Davy Klaassen and Denzel Dumfries scored second-half goals as Holland rallied from two down to secure a 2-2 draw against Poland in an entertaining Nations League A clash on Saturday. Home captain Memphis Depay missed a late penalty that would have secured all three points for his side as he...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

What a difference a year makes: England forced to play with just 2,000 schoolchildren watching under 'embarrassing' sanction for fans' behaviour at last year's Euro 2020 final

England are preparing to kick-off their game of shame in front of a near empty stadium tonight - following last year's ugly scenes in which Three Lions fans attempt to storm Wembley. Gareth Southgate's side will play in front of a crowd of just 2,000 - mostly schoolchildren - at...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Liverpool seek to drive down fee for Darwin Nunez with director of football Julian Ward holding talks with Benfica after the Portuguese side demanded £85m for the Uruguayan striker

Liverpool director of football Julian Ward is in Portugal hoping to drive down Benfica’s initial asking price for Darwin Nunez. Benfica want £68m up front with a further £17m in add-ons based on appearances and Ward hopes to reach agreement at around £60m plus more conservative bonuses.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Harry Maguire finds his feet again in drab England draw against Italy at near-deserted Molineux - but Tammy Abraham struggles to impress as Harry Kane’s understudy

The Three Lions are now winless in their opening three games of this year's Nations League, playing out a drab draw with European champions Italy at Molineux. In front of a near-deserted stadium in the West Midlands, Gareth Southgate's side toiled but struggled to break down a resolute Italy side.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

LAWRENCE BOOTH: Spin bowling continues to be a Leach in the side of England... Off spinner Jack has battled illness, injury and form but his lack of tricks are a concern and the debate over his future will not go away

When Jack Leach had Tom Blundell caught at mid-on for 106 late on the second morning in Nottingham, it was his first Test wicket on English soil for exactly 1,000 days. Mind you, 24 hours earlier he had bowled his first delivery on English soil for 999 days, so the moral of the story was chastening whichever way you looked at it: to be a spinner in this country is, at times, to flirt with irrelevance. And that is a status Leach can ill afford.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England play match against Italy with just 2,000 children and their guardians in attendance due to Euro final chaos... as kids spark hilarious response on social media by chanting 'who are ya!' at the reigning European champions

England and Italy have been greeted by a crowd of around 2,000 children for their Nations League clash at Molineux owing to sanctions imposed on the hosts for the crowd trouble that marred the Euro 2020 final between the two countries. Players arrived to an eerily-quiet stadium, with only shouts...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Sponsors of golfers who have signed up to the Saudi-funded breakaway tour monitoring fallout to controversial LIV Series with a view to possibly ending their deals with some players

Some sponsors associated with golfers involved in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf events are monitoring the fallout from the controversial series to assess whether they might cut ties with some players. Star names including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell have all already lost endorsement deals for signing-up to LIV,...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

400K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy