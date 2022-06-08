ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea star Marcos Alonso reveals dream to return to Spain amid Barcelona transfer interest

By Dave Fraser
 3 days ago
CHELSEA star Marcos Alonso has revealed his dream to return to Spain amid intense interest from Barcelona.

The Blues left-back, 31, has only ever played ONE LaLiga match - for Real Madrid in 2010.

Marcos Alonso has revealed his dream to return to Spain amid interest from Barcelona Credit: Alamy

Ever since, Alonso has played in England and Italy with Bolton, Sunderland, Fiorentina and Chelsea.

But after six years at Stamford Bridge, Alonso has now confirmed he is itching to return to his homeland.

Alonso told Onda Cero: "I have one more year on my contract.

"I have already said it other times that I would like to play in Spain.

"But in the end it does not depend entirely on me.

"It is clear that the desire to one day play in Spain is there."

Alonso is under contract at Chelsea until the end of next season.

But he will likely play second fiddle to Ben Chilwell in 2022-23 once the England man has recovered from injury.

Barcelona have shown an interest in the eight-cap Spain star - having already agreed to sign Andreas Christensen and set their sights on Cesar Azpilicueta in an audacious triple-raid.

But Thomas Tuchel is unlikely to want to part with Alonso easily, with Antonio Rudiger also leaving West London - joining Real Madrid.

The Blues boss has been told he will have total control over transfers under new owner Todd Boehly, according to reports.

And he will likely raid the market for a host of big-name defenders, with Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt rumoured to be at the top of his wish-list.

Despite failing to recruit any reinforcements yet, Mundo Deportivo claim Alonso's representatives are already in talks with Blues director Marina Granovskaia over a summer swoop.

Alonso has played 212 times for Chelsea during his six-year stay, winning the Premier League in his debut season, the 2016-17 campaign under Antonio Conte.

The left-wing-back has also won the Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup, Club World Cup and FA Cup during his trophy-laden spell.

Chelsea F.C.
