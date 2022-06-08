Arsenal ‘make £43m Gabriel Jesus bid’, Tielemans ADMITS he wants to quit Leicester, Bissouma boost – transfer news live

ARSENAL have stepped up their pursuit of Gabriel Jesus by lodging a £43m bid, according to reports from Brazil.

The report adds that Jesus is likely to end up at the Emirates, but Man City are holding out for an offer of £51m.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have received a huge boost with Leicester ace Youri Tielemans admitting he wants to LEAVE Leicester City this summer.

The Belgian has been heavily linked with a move to the Gunners, as Mikel Arteta searches for adequate competition for Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

Feyenoord reportedly want to keep hold of Reiss Nelson beyond the expiration of his loan deal.

Nelson's loan stint with the Dutch side ends at the end of the month.

But Feyenoord are hoping to retain the winger's services for another season, according to De Telegraaf.

The report states that Nelson is open to remaining in the Netherlands.

However, Feyenoord still need to convince Arsenal to let the 22-year-old stay.

Arsenal fans are hoping to seal a transfer for Yves Bissouma this summer after the midfielder hinted at a move.

The Brighton star, 25, reposted two comments from an Arsenal supporter who revealed their wish to sign Bissouma.

The ex-Lille ace re-posted two messages from an Arsenal fan on Tuesday.

The first comment read: "For me, I think he and Tielemans should be our priority at midfield, we must get [Bissouma] at all cost [Arsenal]."

Arsenal's hopes of signing Gabriel Jesus have been dented as the Man City striker has eyes on a move to Real Madrid, reports claim.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with the Brazilian striker recently.

But he's been swayed by interest from Champions League winners Real Madrid, football.london reported.

However, Real cannot sign Jesus until his Brazilian compatriot Vinicius Junior gets a Spanish passport, as the Spanish giants have reached the maximum amount of non-European players allowed by La Liga.

Man Utd and Newcastle are reportedly "leading the chase" to sign Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

Arsenal and French giants Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on the forward.

The Gunners have been dealt a blow after losing top academy bosses Kevin Betsy and Dan Micciche to Crawley Town.

Betsy helped guide Arsenal’s U23s to a top-three finish in Premier League 2.

Arsenal and Chelsea have received a boost in their pursuit of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus.

According to reports, Jesus and Man City agreed that his price would be set at £43million.

Bukayo Saka has been urged to remain with Arsenal by ex-Gunner Theo Walcott.

Walcott warned Saka that he won’t be a big fish at City like he is at the Emirates.

And Arsenal are adamant that their current Player of the Year is going nowhere and remain confident that he will soon sign a new long-term deal.

Tielemans hints at exit

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Youri Tielemans after the Leicester star declared he is open to depart the King Power Stadium.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from the East Midlands with his contract to expire in 2023.

Speaking in Belgium's pre-match press conference ahead of their Nations League clash against Poland, Tielemans was asked whether he could leave Leicester.

He replied: "That is not out of the question. But I can also stay. I feel very good at Leicester.

"I was welcomed with open arms from day one. I give everything for the club until the last day.

“But of course you have to listen to other opportunities, you have to look at your career, and sometimes you have to make choices. Maybe one will come my way."