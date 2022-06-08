ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SC deputy facing homicide charges after wreck that killed mother, 2 daughters on Mother’s Day

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
SOUTH CAROLINA — A South Carolina deputy is facing homicide charges after a crash that killed a mother and her two daughters on Mother’s Day, WJCL reports.

Stephanie Dantzler, 53, and her daughters, Shanice, 28, and Miranda Dantzler-Williams, 22, were killed last month in the crash on Highway 17 in Charleston County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Deputy Emily Pelletier was at fault in the crash. Sheriff Kristin Graziano said Pelletier ran a stop sign and hit Shanice Dantzler-Williams’ vehicle. Pelletier’s lights and sirens were not on at the time of the crash despite the fact that she was responding to a call.

The three women died at the scene. Pelletier was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“The girls were inseparable. They did everything together. The family is heartbroken. They are devastated. We are devastated. They are leaning on their faith to get through this,” Graziano said in the days after the accident. “They were three kind, loving and precious souls.”

Pelletier faces three counts of reckless homicide.

Miranda Dantzler-Williams had just graduated from Claflin University the day before the accident with a degree in criminal justice. Her mother and sister attended her commencement convocation on Saturday.

She was set to start a job in Savannah, a family friend told Channel 2 Action News.

