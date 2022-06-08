UFC plans to blow Kambosos vs Haney crowd out of the water with Alex Volkanovski headlining card that should draw the biggest crowd in Aussie history

Dana White is plotting a return to Australia with reports suggesting UFC chiefs have held talks over the possibility of a summer blockbuster headlined by Alexander Volkanovski.

The UFC has not hosted an event in Australia since 2019, with the country's tough Covid stance preventing fighters from travelling in and out of the nation.

However, George Kambosos Jr's lightweight unification fight against Devin Haney appears to have inspired the sport's top brass, with News Corp reporting that talks are underway over a February return.

UFC president Dana White is planning to bring the UFC back to Australia in early 2023

The boxing clash attracted 40,000 fans to Marvel Stadium last weekend, although Robert Whittaker's middleweight title fight against Israel Adesanya drew 57,000 spectators to the same venue three years ago.

It is reported, however, that the latter figure could be blown out of the water, with a fight card featuring Volkanovski, Whittaker and heavyweight smasher Tai Tuivasa being discussed.

Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against Max Holloway on July 3, but his management team are open to a return to the Octagon in early 2023 should he triumph over the Hawaiian.

The UFC has not touched down in Australia since 2019, when Robert Whittaker (left) lost his middleweight title to Israel Adesanya (right)

Alexander Volkanovski's manager confirmed he is interested in headlining an Australian card

'There will be a card in Australia next year and the UFC wants Alex on there,' Volkanovski's manager, Lube Markovski said on Tuesday. 'I spoke with them on Sunday before the fight in Melbourne and they said dialogue is already underway.

'I'm told Dana White spoke with his guys here in Australia for 90 minutes last week, and for an hour of that conversation everything centred around Alex Volkanovski.

'So the UFC realises what he means down here. Realise what that fight would mean.

'Every champion wants to headline on home soil and it's now time for Alex to get his turn.'