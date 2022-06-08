ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

'The worst case of hazing in the history of America': Missouri student, 19, is blind and unable to walk or talk eight months after being force-fed beer through a tube and made to down a bottle of vodka - as his family calls for criminal charges

By Jack Newman For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25dkcs_0g4WNRzK00
The parents of Daniel Santulli, 19, (pictured) sued the University of Missouri's Phi Gamma Delta fraternity after their son was found in cardiac arrest inside a car

The family of a University of Missouri student who is now brain damaged, blind and unable to walk or talk are seeking criminal charges against some of those involved in what his attorneys describe as the 'worst hazing case' America has ever seen.

Danny Santulli, 19, was a student at the school and a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity when he was hazed at an October party.

He was force-fed beer through a tube and told to down an entire bottle of vodka by his 'fraternity fathers'.

When he passed out and went into cardiac arrest, they dumped him outside a hospital.

Now, he is unlikely to walk, talk or see again. His mother has quit her banking job to care for him full time.

The family previously sued the fraternity and 22 people over the incident but no one has ever been criminally charged with hazing.

Now, having reviewed surveillance footage from the night in question and read the 123-page police report, the family is launching legal action against two of the boys involved; Samuel Gandhi and Alec Wetzler.

According to the lawsuit, they wanted to make the night one 'the pledges wouldn't forget' so filled the frat house with 'cocaine, marijuana and alcohol'.

The new pledges had family-sized bottles of Tito's taped to their hands and were branded 'p*****s' if they stopped drinking, according to documents reviewed by DailyMail.com.

The lawsuit also claims the boys were under caution from the school for a previous hazing incident at the time.

Wetzler has been charged criminally with providing alcohol to a minor but Santulli's lawyer, David Bianchi, tells DailyMail.com the family wants him and others to be charged with hazing.

'This is the worst fraternity hazing case ever in the US in terms of injury. You can't be any worse injured and still be alive,' Bianchi said.

He added that Danny's prognosis is 'grim'.

'He's got massive brain damage, he's blind, he cant walk.. it's unlikely there will ever be any material change.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6UQG_0g4WNRzK00
The national fraternity and university both suspended the Missouri chapter following Santulli's hospitalization 

The parents have settled a lawsuit with 22 defendants and the fraternity, who have now been banned from campus for repeated violations.

On Monday, Bianchi sought in a motion to add fraternity brothers Gandhi and Wetzler in an amended petition, which was approved by Judge Joshua Devine.=

According to the lawsuit, the fraternity brothers gave Danny a family-sized handle of Tito's vodka and told him to finish it throughout the night.

He had, at that point, been at their 'beck and call' for a month as part of the grueling hazing process.

'He was sleep deprived, was having to buy things for the fraternity brothers with his own money and was repeatedly ordered to clean the brothers’ rooms and bring food, alcohol and marijuana to them at all hours of the night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=176oTl_0g4WNRzK00
The lawsuit claimed that Santulli (pictured) and the rest of his pledge class were each forced to drink a bottle of hard liquor, given to them by their 'pledge fathers'

'Making matters worse, during the pledging process, Danny had been ordered to climb inside of a trash can that had broken glass in it,' the lawsuit reads.

Two nights before the incident, Danny cried to his sister that he'd had enough, the lawsuit claims.

His family told him to quit the fraternity but he said he didn't want to because he 'wasn't a quitter.'

On the night of the hazing, the lawsuit says Weltzer stood on a chair 'looking for a target' and spotted Danny. He then forced him to drink a beer via a tube, then made him return to his family-sized bottle of Tito's.

The petition alleges Wetzler put a tube into Santulli's mouth and poured beer down his throat, coercing him to drink an excessive amount of alcohol.

Gandhi then walked away from Santulli after initially trying to assist him when it was clear that the freshman was dangerously intoxicated, Bianchi claims.

He walked into the room at 12.17am and saw Santulli had not moved from where he left him, the lawsuit alleges.

The 19-year-old's blood-alcohol content was 0.486 percent, more than six times the legal limit for driving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQecJ_0g4WNRzK00
According to the lawsuit, the frat boys from The University of Missouri (shown) were already under caution for a previous hazing incident

The amended petition states: 'At 12.28am, Danny slid partly off of the couch and ended up with his face on the floor but he had no voluntary control of his arms or legs and remained there until someone passing through the room saw him and put him back on the couch.

His skin was pale and his lips were blue, yet no one called 911'.

Instead, they drove him to the hospital in one of the other pledge's cars where he was then taken into ICU.

Criminal charges have been filed against Wetzler for misdemeanor counts of supplying alcohol to a minor and possession of alcohol by a minor.

Fraternity member Ryan Delanty had been designated Santulli's 'pledge dad' at the hazing.

He allegedly sent a text to a friend at 10.57pm to a friend saying: 'My son is dead.'

The friend replied asking what had happened and Delanty answered: 'I left him'.

Delanty was previously sued along with 23 others. That lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount.

Comments / 31

Kathy Peranzo
3d ago

What a horrible story why does youths waste their time on these things because when the are old they will look back with regret they can spend their time and energy on volunteering for something they could be proud of. Those poor parents

Reply
22
AP_000262.23ef0ca304614c74ad01837d1e982f6a.0400
2d ago

The whole forcing a teen to drink massive amount of liquor never ends well. Wtf is wrong with these fraternities to keep making the same mistakes?

Reply
14
Truth Sets U Free
3d ago

Hazing needs to stop everywhere!! And these kids should know about alcohol poisoning, and accidents!!

Reply
21
Related
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, harassed woman for four years from age of 12 as he sent undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordered unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day

A teenage boy harassed a woman for four years, from when he was just 12, sending undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordering unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day. The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, began turning up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Victims of mass shooting at Maryland concrete plant where Hispanic worker, 23, shot dead three white colleagues with semi-automatic handgun: Their families pay tribute

The victims of a mass shooting at a Maryland concrete plant have been pictured - as their devastated families paid tribute. Charles Edward Minnick, Jr., 31, Joshua Robert Wallace, 30, and Mark Alan Frey, 50, died inside Columbia Machine Shop in Smithsburg yesterday afternoon. A 23-year-old Hispanic colleague had gone...
SMITHSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
ABC News

Family of college freshman who nearly died in hazing incident speaks out

The family of a University of Missouri student who nearly died while pledging a fraternity is speaking out to help ensure that no one else experiences their pain. Daniel Santulli, 19, was found in cardiac arrest with alcohol poisoning inside a car at University Hospital on Oct. 20 and left disabled following an incident with his pledge class at the former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity last fall.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'Every man in the restaurant got up and surrounded us': Seattle woman corroborates mounting claims against infamous Mykonos restaurant accused of preying on female tourists after her party was forced to pay $1,640 for two dishes, salad and bread

A Seattle woman has come forward to corroborate claims against a Mykonos restaurant owner and his allegedly aggressive and borderline predatory tactics against tourists visiting the Greek island. Cheryl Lamphere, 43, told DailyMail.com that her group of friends were misled, intimidated and scammed into paying $1,640 for food that did...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazing#University Hospital#University Of Missouri#Dailymail Com
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two nurse, 52, who claimed husband had died in 'audacious' bid to claim his £400,000 life insurance is struck off after registering to work while suspended due to fraud probe

A mother-of-two nurse who faked her husband's death in an 'audacious' attempt to claim a £400,000 life insurance payout before she lied to get another job while suspended has been struck off. Thulile Bhebhe, 52, told insurers Aviva that her partner Bekezela Bhebhe had suffered a pulmonary embolism while...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Boy, 12, is permanently excluded from school after he was caught with black and yellow toy gun in McDonald's before class - as his mother slams 'over the top' punishment

A mother of a 12-year-old boy who was excluded after taking a toy gun into McDonalds before school has slammed her son's school as being 'over the top' and like an 'army camp' with their choice of punishment. Self-employed cleaner Pauline Pollard, 53, from Birmingham, says her son Mitchell, 12,...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
Daily Mail

'Beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with face part-covered by blanket in Moses basket, inquest hears

A 'beautiful' baby girl died at nine weeks old after her grandmother woke up to find her 'floppy' with her face partially covered by a blanket in a Moses basket. Daisy-Mae Stanley, from Leigh, near Wigan, had been staying at her grandparent's home with her family in November last year when the tragic incident took place.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Teenager's badly-decomposed body is found at the bottom of a creek bed - believed to be a girl who vanished without a trace a month ago after being dropped off outside her home

Police divers have started scouring a muddy, isolated creek bed for clues after the body of a teenager who has been missing for a month was discovered. The body, believed to be that of 18-year-old Merna Kasha, was found in a 'pretty decomposed' state about 2pm on Saturday afternoon in the Green Valley Creek in Canley Heights.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Childless ex-soldier, 38, who persuaded a 12-year-old boy and his friends to drink alcohol at his home and slept with them in tent after convincing parents he was a father is facing jail for child abduction

A childless former soldier is facing a jail sentence after he persuaded a boy of 12 and other children to go to his house multiple times, convincing the boy’s parents he had a child around the same age. Anthony Lingard, 38, pleaded guilty to five counts of child abduction...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Primary school which banned girls from wearing shorts under their skirts because it was 'unhygienic' makes U-turn after protests from parents

A school has dropped plans to ban girls from wearing shorts under their skirts after parents objected. Meriden Church of England Primary School, in Solihull, in the West Midlands announced the ban, describing the wearing of PE shorts under skirts as 'unhygienic'. According to one parent, mothers and fathers were...
EDUCATION
Law & Crime

Pigs ‘Eat Everything but the Hair’: Woman Charged with Husband’s Murder After Scalp Turned Up in Roadside Bag Allegedly Talked About ‘Disposal of Bodies’ with Grandson

Authorities in two states believe two brothers in Texas may have a connection to the alleged murder of their grandfather by their own grandmother several years ago. Search warrants issued by the Austin, Texas Police Department are seeking DNA samples from Steven Harris and Michael Harris – an extension of efforts lodged by law enforcement in York County, Pennsylvania since October 2021. Police in the Keystone State say they haven’t been able to make contact with the brothers.
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

'I'm shook right now': Homeless NYC man tells of his terror after he was handed gun that had just been used to murder Goldman Sachs worker in unprovoked subway attack

A New York City homeless man said he was 'shook' and 'scared' after a murderer handed him a gun he'd just used to kill an innocent subway passenger. The man, who did not want to be identified, 46, told DailyMail.com the suspected shooter Andrew Abdullah gave him the alleged murder weapon and told him 'not to say nothing' moments after Daniel Enriquez, 48, was gunned down at Canal Street Station Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Fort Worth

23-year-old woman, who had transitioned and lived as a male for five years before de-transitioning, tells legislators how she was swayed by her peers to believe that she was transgender

Earlier this month, a 23-year-old woman who had transitioned and lived as a male for five years before de-transitioning, told state’s legislators about how she was swayed by her peers to believe that she was transgender. In her nearly 30-minute speech, she explained to the legislators and the public when and how she realized that she made a mistake, stopping her hormone therapy and de-transitioning to male.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

400K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy