Man Utd ‘enquire about Bastoni’ as they begin work over transfer for £50m-rated Inter defender and Tottenham target

By Dylan Terry
 3 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED have enquired about the possibility of signing Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, according to reports.

The 23-year-old centre-back has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham.

Bastoni has been linked with a move away from Inter this summer Credit: Getty

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is keen to bring him to North London, but he will now have to fend off competition from Man Utd.

According to The Mail, the Red Devils have opened up a dialogue with Inter in an attempt to snatch the defender away from Tottenham.

It comes after a difficult season for United's centre-backs - with Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane failing to form a solid partnership.

And back-up defenders Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones have struggled to secure a consistent run in the team, meaning new boss Erik ten Hag is set to dip into the transfer market.

Bastoni has spoken about his future and failed to rule out a move.

Speaking to Rai Sport, he said: “I have two years of my contract with Inter, so I am relaxed. The club hasn’t told me anything.

“I am just waiting to go on vacation after this and then start pre-season with Inter.”

Spurs still seems the logical option for Bastoni given he played under Conte at Inter.

The pair won the Serie A title together in 2021 - Inter's first league triumph in 11 years.

And the Lilywhites also offer something that United do not - Champions League football.

Tottenham edged fourth place in the Premier League ahead of Arsenal, with Man Utd 13 points adrift in sixth.

As a result, Ten Hag's men will be competing in the Europa League next season.

