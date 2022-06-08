ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warning to hay fever sufferers as pollen bomb detonates causing misery for millions

By Terri-Ann Williams
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
BRITS who suffer with hay fever are set for a miserable few days as very high pollen levels spread across the country.

But there's one area that will be hit hardest today, before the rest of the country is subjected to red eyes and runny noses.

Pollen levels are set to be very high in one area today - before pushing through the rest of the country Credit: Getty
The chart above shows pollen levels across the country today, through to Friday

People in Yorkshire and The Humber will today experience very high levels of pollen in the atmosphere.

Those in London, the South West, the East and West Midlands and the North West will also suffer with high levels, with the rest of the country experiencing mild and low levels - especially those further North.

However, from tomorrow, the majority of Brits will be subjected to the same fate as those in Yorkshire and The Humber.

Very high pollen counts are set to last until at least Sunday, with Brits from the North East and higher up, coming away unscathed.

Alongside high levels of pollen, many will be faced with several days of grim weather this week.

Storms will batter the country amid a miserably soggy start to the summer, with forecasters warning of floods and gales.

And the wet weather will continue this week, with heavy gales, thunder and rain to move in across the UK today, according to the Met Office.

Stormy weather can accelerate pollen levels, with small allergen particles being spread across long distances due to the wind.

Around one in four adults are plagued by hay fever – and most are allergic to grass pollen, which erupts from mid-May until July.

Dr Manpreet Bains, GP at Thriva said the condition is also known as allergic rhinitis or seasonal rhinitis.

This is when the eyes, nose, mouth and throat come into contact with tiny pollen particles and trigger an immune response - causing the body to react.

"The symptoms of this reaction can include itchy, watery and red eyes.

"Nasal symptoms can include a blocked or runny nose. Throat symptoms can include an itching sensation and soreness,” says Dr. Manpreet.

Dr Zoe Williams said those suffering with hayfever should first visit the pharmacy - where experts can help with over the counter remedies.

She explained that prevention is better that cure, and avoiding pollen can make a huge difference.

Dr Zoe Williams previously suggested that those who struggle could try the NeilMed sinus rinse device which many allergy doctors advise using.

"First-line medicine treatment is with either antihistamine tablets (cetirizine or loratadine) or a steroid nasal spray.

"It can take a few days, and up to three weeks, for a steroid spray to build up to its full effect," Dr Zoe added.

"So ideally, start it a couple of weeks before you anticipate symptoms.

"Most people forget to but it is worth bearing in mind this delay and stick with using it even if you do not get an immediate relief of symptoms."

But if your symptoms persist once you have tried the pharmacist's recommendations, then Dr Zoe said it might be time to see your GP.

#Pollen#Hay Fever#Stormy Weather#South West#Brits#The Met Office
