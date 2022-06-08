NYSP: RI man gets DWI after Saratoga Springs crash

State Police are currently investigating an early morning motor vehicle crash that left a driver hospitalized. According to New York State Police, at approximately 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, troopers observed a speeding vehicle traveling northbound on State Route 9 in the town of Malta. The patrol activated their emergency lights and attempted to initiate a traffic stop of the 2018 Subaru WRX. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and instead accelerated towards the city of Saratoga Springs. A brief pursuit was initiated but was terminated by the patrol due to weather conditions, the high rate of speed of the vehicle, and the close proximity of the city of Saratoga Springs. Shortly after the pursuit was terminated, the patrol located the suspect vehicle which had crashed in front of 125 South Broadway in the city of Saratoga Springs.

