Saratoga Springs, NY

NYSP: RI man gets DWI after Saratoga Springs crash

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police are currently investigating an early-morning car crash in Saratoga Springs. Around 12:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, troopers saw a car traveling northbound on State Route 9 in Malta...

NEWS10 ABC

Troy man found guilty by a jury of rape

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced on Thursday, that a guilty verdict has been reached on multiple charges for Tyrell O’Neill, 25, of Troy. O'Neill was found guilty of rape by a jury trial.
TROY, NY
Portsmouth RI man sent to hospital, charged, due to crash after brief police pursuit

State Police are currently investigating an early morning motor vehicle crash that left a driver hospitalized. According to New York State Police, at approximately 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, troopers observed a speeding vehicle traveling northbound on State Route 9 in the town of Malta. The patrol activated their emergency lights and attempted to initiate a traffic stop of the 2018 Subaru WRX. The driver of the vehicle did not stop and instead accelerated towards the city of Saratoga Springs. A brief pursuit was initiated but was terminated by the patrol due to weather conditions, the high rate of speed of the vehicle, and the close proximity of the city of Saratoga Springs. Shortly after the pursuit was terminated, the patrol located the suspect vehicle which had crashed in front of 125 South Broadway in the city of Saratoga Springs.
PORTSMOUTH, RI

