ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

From jobs to politics to music, here’s the list for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

westseattleblog.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Shield Bug, photographed in West Seattle by Steve Bender) JOB FAIR: King County Parks is sponsoring its annual multi-employer job fair at Steve Cox Memorial Park, 3-5 pm. (1321 SW 102nd, White Center) ENDORSEMENTS: Now that the fields are set for the August...

westseattleblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 17 notes!

(The Brothers, photographed Friday night by James Bratsanos) Welcome to the weekend! Here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, inbox, and preview archives:. Saturday afternoon between noon and 5 PM, we’ll be striping travel lanes at 17th and SW Henderson St. We’ll be extending two crosswalks, installing bike markings, and painting barriers in addition to sign work. Please anticipate short-term traffic delays as you navigate the area.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Camp West on the way to ex-West 5 space in The Junction

Michael, we’ve learned the answer to a question many have been asking: What’s next for the former West 5 space at 4539 California SW in The Junction?. Answer: A bar/restaurant called Camp West. We connected today with a member of the ownership team, Patrick Haight, who tells us...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Rock and Gem Show returns

It’s a summer full of comebacks for events that went on pandemic hiatus. This weekend’s big return: The West Seattle Rock Club‘s annual Rock and Gem Show at Alki Masonic Hall (which is in The Junction at 40th/Edmunds). You can look at and learn about rocks and minerals of many sizes, shapes, and colors:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

West Seattle Bridge update, Art Walk, music, more for your Thursday

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE UPDATE: Will we hear a reopening date, or just an update on progress toward one? A “timeline update” is promised during what’s expected to be the final meeting of the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force, online starting at 4 pm – here’s the livestream link; here’s the agenda. We will of course be covering it live here.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
State
California State
County
King County, WA
westseattleblog.com

Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Friday

(Thursday’s sunset sunbreak, photographed by Jan Pendergrass) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:. DISCOVERY SHOP’S BIG SALE: Nonprofit Junction shop benefiting the American Cancer Society has a 50 percent discount storewide sale today and Saturday. Open 10 am-4:30 pm today. (4535 California SW) ‘BUY A...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

READER REPORT: National Trails Day in West Seattle

Last Saturday, our highlight list included a guided hike for National Trails Day. Judy Bentley shares this report, with photos, on how it went, and what’s next:. Forest restoration expert Steve Richmond led 25 hikers on trails through the Puget Creek watershed Saturday, June 4, on National Trails Day. Richmond has lived on Puget Ridge for 60 years and worked to bring the creek and its health to the community’s attention. He has motivated countless work parties spanning several decades.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Tires slashed

If you live near Jefferson Square, have a vehicle parked on the street, and haven’t used it yet today, Jake‘s report might be of interest:. At least six cars along the Jefferson Square block of 41st Ave SW had their tires slashed. Perpetrator(s) were not seen but a young man’s voice was heard. If you live in the area and parked on the street last night, check your tires.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

GRADUATION: Congratulations, Summit Atlas Class of 2022!

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand) West Seattle’s only charter school, Summit Atlas in Arbor Heights, has graduated its second class of 12th-graders. A ceremony last night at South Seattle College‘s Brockey Center celebrated the 33 members of the Summit Atlas Class of 2022. Student speakers included Maka Yusuf, Steisy Leon, and Wilder Roff:
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
westseattleblog.com

BASEBALL BENEFIT: See the Fish Sticks, help local youth!

This is the second weekend of the short summer season for the DubSea Fish Sticks, playing at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center. If you’re up for going to tomorrow night’s game, you can buy tickets through a special link and do some good for the youth players of West Seattle Baseball! The Fish Sticks face the Redmond Dudes at 6:05 pm Saturday (June 11th) and you can get those special tickets right now by going here.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

REOPENING DAY: Westcrest Park Off-Leash Area ready for use, city says

After seven month of work, West Seattle’s only off-leash area is reopening today. Seattle Parks announced early this afternoon that the Westcrest Park OLA would reopen by the end of the day – if it’s not open already (we won’t get to go look for a few hours). The drainage work that has had the area closed since November is detailed here. Today’s announcement says some work remains, however:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

VIDEO: West Seattle Bridge reopening expected in September, SDOT announces

4:12 PM: Just announced by SDOT: The West Seattle Bridge is expected to reopen in September. From the written version of the announcement made during the Community Task Force meeting:. “We expect the West Seattle Bridge to be open to traffic during the week of September 12. Sharing that today...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Seattle#Live Music#Democrats#Job Fair#White Center#Loc L Barley Vine Lrb#Skylark#Delridge#Tavern Lrb
westseattleblog.com

YOU CAN HELP: Donut fundraiser Friday at Madison Middle School

(Photo courtesy Madison MS PTSA) Outside Madison Middle School, it’ll be a temporary donut shop for a while tomorrow – the Madison PTSA is again selling Krispy Kreme donuts as a fundraiser. They’ll be sold by the dozen between 8:15 am and 9 am, and again 3:45 pm-4:30 pm on Friday (June 10th), $15/dozen, cash preferred. The school is at 3429 45th SW.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: SW Andover RV ‘remediation’ next week

“No Parking” signs are up at our area’s longest-running RV encampment site, SW Andover between 26th and 28th. The signs are marked for June 14-17 – next Tuesday through Friday – which fits the range previously announced for the next planned “remediation.” What remains to be seen is whether the “No Parking” order will be enforced this time; signs have gone up for the last two cleanups, in December and April, but the RVs didn’t move (aside from one photographed by a reader in December, being taken away on a flatbed). City Councilmember Lisa Herbold had said she planned a meeting with the mayor’s office “to discuss planned enforcement of the 72-hour parking rule at this location.” We have inquiries out for more details on next week’s plan.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red Ranger

Our truck was stolen last night from the street in front of our house on 16th Ave SW near South Seattle College. It’s a red 1997 Ford Ranger, with a white canopy with stickers on it. Plates are B19866L, and the police report is 22-146801.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

ELECTION 2022: 34th District Democrats’ endorsement decisions

Our area’s largest political group finished its pre-primary endorsements last night, but voting members didn’t have a clear choice in this year’s biggest local race, so that wound up with a dual endorsement: Two Democrats are among the three candidates seeking to succeed State House Rep. Eileen Cody, and after three rounds of voting last night, the 34th DDs had endorsed both of them, Emily Alvarado and Leah Griffin. The group’s rules reauire 60 percent approval for an endorsement, and while Griffin came close — 58% on the first ballot – that wasn’t enough. Two other contested races went to multiple ballots, both Seattle Municipal Court judgeships; Position #7 resulted in a sole endorsement for incumbent Judge Damon Shadid, while Position #3 ended up in a dual endorsement. The 34th DDs also endorsed a slate of candidates on a unanimous vote, pulling out one of those candidates – Leesa Manion, the West Seattleite running for King County Prosecutor – for a standalone vote, also a unanimous endorsement. The online meeting was attended by more than 100 people, with just under 90 voting. The primary election is Tuesday, August 2nd.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Music
westseattleblog.com

CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS’s six Metro Senior Scholar-Athlete Award winners

The report and photos are from Chief Sealth International High School athletic director Coach Ernest Policarpio:. Every Seattle Public School each year nominates 6 Seniors for their hard work in the classroom and on the athletic field! Congratulations to our 2022 Metro Senior Scholar Athlete Award Winners! It’s a Great day to be a SEAHAWK!!!
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy