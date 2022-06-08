ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal are accelerating their attempts to sign their main striker target Gabriel Jesus but he is unsure about joining Mikel Arteta's side

By Sami Mokbel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Arsenal are accelerating their attempts to land first-choice striker target Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

The Brazil international is a priority target for the Gunners this summer, but - as it stands - is making the north London club sweat over whether he wants to join.

Arsenal are ready to seek a definitive answer from the 25-year-old as they look to press ahead with plans to strengthen their attack this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0si1k3_0g4WE6X500
Gabriel Jesus' four-and-a-half-season stay at Manchester City looks to be coming to an end

City want around £50million for Jesus, who can leave for nothing next summer. Arsenal believe they can strike a deal with City and there remains hope at the Emirates that a deal for Jesus can be reached.

But there are concerns that Jesus’ apparent indecisiveness over his future could prove a tough obstacle to overcome.

Real Madrid, Tottenham and Chelsea have been credited with an interest in Jesus in recent days, something that has not gone unnoticed in north London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAPY4_0g4WE6X500
Mikel Arteta, who coached the striker for three seasons at City, has already had a bid rejected 

Jesus will instantly become a key figure at Arsenal if their move is successful, something they player is believed to be aware of.

However, there is still some way to go before the Gunners feel like they are in pole position to sign Jesus - but discussions over a deal are ongoing.

There is a feeling at Arsenal that Jesus’ other suitors are not as serious as they are about signing the South American this summer.

The Gunners had originally targeted two new forward targets this summer but Eddie Nketiah’s expected decision to sign a new deal - which was first revealed by Sportsmail - has reduced the urgency to add a new attacker beyond Jesus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VpGow_0g4WE6X500
Carlo Ancelotti is interested in Jesus, but Karim Benzema has been unplayable for Real Madrid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13HgF6_0g4WE6X500

Arsenal are also hopeful of concluding a deal for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer.

The Belgium international has just one year left on his deal at the King Power and the club will listen to offers for the midfielder.

Tielemans originally wanted to join a Champions League club, but the midfielder is believed to be ready to join the Gunners - despite their Europa League status - because he believes that under Arteta the north London side can finish in the top four.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CrKB2_0g4WE6X500
The Brazilian has won 10 trophies at City, scoring 95 goals in 236 appearances along the way 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

A rookie who won the National League playing 'Barca-ball', a coach who started out on public parks charging children £2 each, and a manager who's been sacked despite working miracles... The EFL bosses who deserve a shot at the big time

A new crop of young British coaches are pushing for their chance to manage in the Premier League and at the top end of the Championship. The ranks of homegrown talent have been boosted by the success of the Elite Player Performance Plan, which has seen £1.6 billion pumped into clubs throughout the EFL and Premier League since 2012.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The American billionaire, his LA Dodgers co-owner, Clearlake's kingpin and the Swiss medical magnate: Meet the new directors at Chelsea after the club's successful £4.5bn takeover from Roman Abramovich

Change is officially in the air at Chelsea and confirmation of the new faces in the boardroom arrived on Tuesday when the appointment of new directors was formally published on Companies House. Todd Boehly and his consortium finally completed their £4.5billion takeover of the Premier League giants last week with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'The goal is to keep leaving no stone unturned, keep exploring': Jonny May insists he is determined to enjoy every moment in the final phase of his career following injury woes, with the star returning with a sharpened appetite

Jonny May enters the final phase of his career determined to enjoy every moment after a spell recovering from a knee injury sharpened his appetite for the game. May missed England's Six Nations campaign with a torn meniscus that was initially caused by a kick to the back of the leg by Gloucester team-mate Ruan Ackermann in early January.
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Liverpool seek to drive down fee for Darwin Nunez with director of football Julian Ward holding talks with Benfica after the Portuguese side demanded £85m for the Uruguayan striker

Liverpool director of football Julian Ward is in Portugal hoping to drive down Benfica’s initial asking price for Darwin Nunez. Benfica want £68m up front with a further £17m in add-ons based on appearances and Ward hopes to reach agreement at around £60m plus more conservative bonuses.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
Eddie Nketiah
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Daily Mail

Wales 1-1 Belgium: Brennan Johnson scores his first international goal in the 87th minute to earn a first Nations League point for Rob Page's side against familiar foes in Cardiff

Aaron Ramsey produced a dazzling piece of skill to create a first international goal for Brennan Johnson and ensure Wales avoided a third straight defeat of this Nations League campaign. They are still celebrating in these parts after Wales qualified for their first World Cup since 1958 and just when...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Qatar's World Cup (and their soaring 49 degrees temperatures!) has robbed us of a summer of football, but fear not… between the Women's Euros, a packed Wimbledon and Paul Pogba's documentary there is plenty to keep sports fans going

If you can't escape the feeling that there's something missing from your calendar this Friday, you're not alone. Thanks to FIFA and the awarding of the World Cup to Qatar, the traditional summer bonanza of the World Cup has been scrapped, the tournament rescheduled for the winter months. With current temperatures in the Gulf state hitting 49 degrees celsius, it makes sense.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Holland 2-2 Poland: Dutch fight back from two down to claim a point with second-half strikes by Davy Klaassen and Denzel Dumfries after Matty Cash fired home his first goal for visitors before Piotr Zielinski's tap in

Davy Klaassen and Denzel Dumfries scored second-half goals as Holland rallied from two down to secure a 2-2 draw against Poland in an entertaining Nations League A clash on Saturday. Home captain Memphis Depay missed a late penalty that would have secured all three points for his side as he...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Man City#Tottenham#South American#Gunners
Daily Mail

US businessman Chris Kirchner has FAILED to meet the deadline to prove he has the funds to complete a takeover of Derby County, leaving Wayne Rooney's side stuck in limbo after Championship relegation

US businessman Chris Kirchner has failed to meet a deadline to prove he has the funds to complete a takeover of Derby County. Derby have been in administration for nine months and the American entrepreneur was appointed as preferred bidder in April. Kirchner was given conditional approval to buy the...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

PLAYER RATINGS: Harry Maguire finds his feet again in drab England draw against Italy at near-deserted Molineux - but Tammy Abraham struggles to impress as Harry Kane’s understudy

The Three Lions are now winless in their opening three games of this year's Nations League, playing out a drab draw with European champions Italy at Molineux. In front of a near-deserted stadium in the West Midlands, Gareth Southgate's side toiled but struggled to break down a resolute Italy side.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

What a difference a year makes: England forced to play with just 2,000 schoolchildren watching under 'embarrassing' sanction for fans' behaviour at last year's Euro 2020 final

England are preparing to kick-off their game of shame in front of a near empty stadium tonight - following last year's ugly scenes in which Three Lions fans attempt to storm Wembley. Gareth Southgate's side will play in front of a crowd of just 2,000 - mostly schoolchildren - at...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

LAWRENCE BOOTH: Spin bowling continues to be a Leach in the side of England... Off spinner Jack has battled illness, injury and form but his lack of tricks are a concern and the debate over his future will not go away

When Jack Leach had Tom Blundell caught at mid-on for 106 late on the second morning in Nottingham, it was his first Test wicket on English soil for exactly 1,000 days. Mind you, 24 hours earlier he had bowled his first delivery on English soil for 999 days, so the moral of the story was chastening whichever way you looked at it: to be a spinner in this country is, at times, to flirt with irrelevance. And that is a status Leach can ill afford.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Republic of Ireland 3-0 Scotland: Stephen Kenny's side pick up their first Nations League victory with Michael Obafemi on target with a stunner on his full debut - while Alan Browne and Troy Parrott also net

Michael Obafemi marked his full debut with a stunning strike as the Republic of Ireland ended their wait for a first Nations League victory at the 13th attempt by putting Scotland to the sword. The 21-year-old Swansea frontman drilled home a 30-yard piledriver to cement a 3-0 League B Group...
WORLD
Daily Mail

England play match against Italy with just 2,000 children and their guardians in attendance due to Euro final chaos... as kids spark hilarious response on social media by chanting 'who are ya!' at the reigning European champions

England and Italy have been greeted by a crowd of around 2,000 children for their Nations League clash at Molineux owing to sanctions imposed on the hosts for the crowd trouble that marred the Euro 2020 final between the two countries. Players arrived to an eerily-quiet stadium, with only shouts...
UEFA
Daily Mail

'It is just a matter of time before we see a major incident': George Russell says that current Formula One cars are a 'recipe for disaster' after another jolting qualifying session in Baku... and labels the breed 'brutal'

George Russell has called the current breed of Formula One cars 'dangerous' and a 'recipe for disaster', after a jolting qualifying session around the fast Azerbaijan street circuit. The Briton will line up fifth on the starting grid on Sunday for Mercedes, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc taking his fourth pole...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Sponsors of golfers who have signed up to the Saudi-funded breakaway tour monitoring fallout to controversial LIV Series with a view to possibly ending their deals with some players

Some sponsors associated with golfers involved in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf events are monitoring the fallout from the controversial series to assess whether they might cut ties with some players. Star names including Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Graeme McDowell have all already lost endorsement deals for signing-up to LIV,...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

400K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy