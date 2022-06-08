Arsenal are accelerating their attempts to sign their main striker target Gabriel Jesus but he is unsure about joining Mikel Arteta's side

Arsenal are accelerating their attempts to land first-choice striker target Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

The Brazil international is a priority target for the Gunners this summer, but - as it stands - is making the north London club sweat over whether he wants to join.

Arsenal are ready to seek a definitive answer from the 25-year-old as they look to press ahead with plans to strengthen their attack this summer.

Gabriel Jesus' four-and-a-half-season stay at Manchester City looks to be coming to an end

City want around £50million for Jesus, who can leave for nothing next summer. Arsenal believe they can strike a deal with City and there remains hope at the Emirates that a deal for Jesus can be reached.

But there are concerns that Jesus’ apparent indecisiveness over his future could prove a tough obstacle to overcome.

Real Madrid, Tottenham and Chelsea have been credited with an interest in Jesus in recent days, something that has not gone unnoticed in north London.

Mikel Arteta, who coached the striker for three seasons at City, has already had a bid rejected

Jesus will instantly become a key figure at Arsenal if their move is successful, something they player is believed to be aware of.

However, there is still some way to go before the Gunners feel like they are in pole position to sign Jesus - but discussions over a deal are ongoing.

There is a feeling at Arsenal that Jesus’ other suitors are not as serious as they are about signing the South American this summer.

The Gunners had originally targeted two new forward targets this summer but Eddie Nketiah’s expected decision to sign a new deal - which was first revealed by Sportsmail - has reduced the urgency to add a new attacker beyond Jesus.

Carlo Ancelotti is interested in Jesus, but Karim Benzema has been unplayable for Real Madrid

Arsenal are also hopeful of concluding a deal for Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer.

The Belgium international has just one year left on his deal at the King Power and the club will listen to offers for the midfielder.

Tielemans originally wanted to join a Champions League club, but the midfielder is believed to be ready to join the Gunners - despite their Europa League status - because he believes that under Arteta the north London side can finish in the top four.