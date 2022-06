When Hooved Animal Rescue & Protection Society (HARPS) of Barrington, Illinois discovered 75 Quarter Horses living in inadequate conditions, lacking vet care and many in various stages of malnutrition and starvation. Some of the horses had been national champions, but when HARPS found them, the horses were in imminent danger of being sent away for slaughter. They knew they had to act quickly to rescue and re-home the horses if they were going to survive.

BARRINGTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO