When this woman spent a few days in Italy to spend time with her mother, she was not expecting to come home with a furry friend!. When she found the pup, he was abandoned and neglected. She knew she couldn’t leave him alone because he wouldn’t have been able to survive on his own, so she spontaneously decided to figure out a way to take him home with her. She even spent her entire Italian vacation dedicated to taking care of her new companion. When she arrived at the airport, the airline told her that she had to buy her pup a seat of his own, but he was a great traveler. After their long journey home, he was welcomed by his two new canine golden brothers and a parrot! The four of them got along so well and instantly became the best of friends.

