Jen Shah Explains Why She Didn’t Watch The Hulu Documentary About Herself; Says It’s “TV Tabloid Trash”

By Kay
 3 days ago
Jen Shah’s arrest in March of 2021 rocked the world of Housewives. Although fans had already been following Erika Jayne’s legal issues , Jen’s alleged crimes were directly against her. And her arrest played out on the second season premiere of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City , providing viewers with additional fodder.

According to the NYPD, Jen’s federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering stem from long-running telemarketing scheme. They alleged that Jen, along with her assistant, Stuart Smith , conned “hundreds” of victims over 9 years. They were accused of selling lists of potential victims, the vast majority of them being elderly.

Naturally, fans were riveted by the news and wanted more information. And just like Erika , Jen had a Hulu documentary made about her troubles . Now Jen is finally speaking out about the doc, titled “The Housewife & the Shah Shocker.” As reported by Page Six , Jen recent spoke with YouTuber Adam Newell on his show, Up and Adam Live! As for whether or not she watched, Jen said,“I saw little tidbits here and there, right? But the documentary itself, I didn’t watch it because, first of all, they didn’t talk to me.”

She continued, “They didn’t bring on credible sources or any facts or evidence pertaining to what I’m going through.” She then dubbed the show “TV tabloid trash” and that she had “no interest” in watching. The doc was released in November 21st of 2021. Jen added, “That was my perception of it because I knew it wasn’t based in any facts. So I didn’t watch it at all and my family didn’t watch it.”

The documentary revolves around Jen’s arrest, along with the accusations that she ran a nationwide telemarketing scam. The charges have Jen facing a staggering 50 years in prison. Included in the film, there were interviews from Jen’s childhood classmate, along with her aunt. In addition, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hanger-on, Dana Wilkey , also participated. You might remember her from Erika’s documentary as well. Aside from those “close” to Jen, the doc also interviewed two alleged victims.

Jen’s original trial was scheduled for March but it is now set to take place in New York City on July 8th. Jen previously argued that the release of the Hulu doc violated her right to a fair trial . Her attorney told the judge, “given both the extensive viewership of Hulu nationwide and Ms. Shah’s public notoriety, a change in venue would not protect Ms. Shah’s rights, nor would alternative remedies such as a detailed voir dire or emphatic jury instructions.”

While Jen has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her, Stuart has since changed his plea to guilty . After being labeled as Jen’s accomplice, he accepted three charges against him. Those charges were listed as conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and obstructing an official proceeding.

During the season 2 RHOSLC reunion , Andy Cohen addressed Jen’s legal problems head on. She told him, “You’re stronger than you think you are. If you can get through the impact of the initial news or whatever you’re going through, you’re going to be OK.”

TELL US – DID YOU WATCH THE HULU DOC ON JEN? WHAT DID YOU THINK? WILL YOU BE FOLLOWING HER TRIAL?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Jen Shah Explains Why She Didn’t Watch The Hulu Documentary About Herself; Says It’s “TV Tabloid Trash” appeared first on Reality Tea .

