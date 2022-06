The Copperas Cove City Council received the nearly $52 million proposed budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 during their workshop meeting Tuesday evening. City Manager Ryan Haverlah walked the city council members through a presentation detailing the total budget, with a total beginning fund balance, or “rainy day fund”, of nearly $18.95 million, with $50.34 million in revenues and $51.97 in expenditures, including $1.91 million worth of capital projects in the General Fund, leaving a total ending fund balance of nearly $17.32 million.

COPPERAS COVE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO