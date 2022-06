Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, has selected Singapore-based TripleA as the latest cryptocurrency payment gateway for Binance Pay. TripleA facilitates the acceptance of cryptocurrencies by monitoring, validating, and confirming client transactions on each blockchain. On the merchant side, TripleA allows clients to settle in cryptocurrency with easy setup, instant confirmation, locked-in exchange rate, real-time fiat conversion, and no chargeback crypto payment solution. As such, it removes the volatility risk by converting in real time the crypto to local currency.

MARKETS ・ 23 HOURS AGO