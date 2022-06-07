New England Living: Behind the scenes with Fenway Park grounds crew

NEWBURYPORT – A kayaker found the body of Mas Dechhat, a 6-year-old boy who fell into the Merrimack River in Newburyport on Thursday."It is with a great sadness we must report the body of the young boy has been recovered. The family has been notified and we pray this gives the family some closure," Amesbury Police posted on Sunday.The boy's mother, Boua DeChhat, drowned while trying to save her son.A family of six - a mother, father, two girls and two boys - drove to Deer Island Thursday and parked on the Newburyport side of the island to go fishing...

