Boston, MA

New England Living: Behind the scenes with Fenway Park grounds crew

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON - He's in charge of taking care of Boston's most sacred field...

www.cbsnews.com

CBS Boston

Body of 6-year-old Mas DeChhat found in Merrimack River after days of searching

NEWBURYPORT – A kayaker found the body of Mas Dechhat, a 6-year-old boy who fell into the Merrimack River in Newburyport on Thursday."It is with a great sadness we must report the body of the young boy has been recovered. The family has been notified and we pray this gives the family some closure," Amesbury Police posted on Sunday.The boy's mother, Boua DeChhat, drowned while trying to save her son.A family of six - a mother, father, two girls and two boys - drove to Deer Island Thursday and parked on the Newburyport side of the island to go fishing...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
CBS News

Coast Guard suspends search for 6-year-old boy missing in Massachusetts river after mother dies trying to rescue her kids

A family fishing trip to a Massachusetts river has ended in tragedy with a mother dead and her 6-year-old son missing, authorities said. The family of six — a mother and father and their four children — were fishing from Deer Island in the Merrimack River when at about 7 p.m. Thursday, two of the children entered the water, Newburyport fire and police officials said in a statement.
NEWBURYPORT, MA

