Emilie Ann (Urlaub) Lenth

Susan A. “Susie” Konichek, 56, of Eastman, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 13, 1966, the daughter of Ed and Clarice “Olga” (Torger) Fisher. Her family moved to the Seneca area where she attended school and graduated from Seneca High School. Susie married Doug Konichek on Sept. 24, 1988, and together they worked and raised their family in the Fennimore area. After working at Family Medical Center for 25 years, Susie and her family moved to Lazy Acres, in 2011, to farm and milk cows. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and cooking. Her family loved her lefsa, but she was particularly known for baking her cinnamon rolls. She also enjoyed ice fishing in the winter, and she volunteered her time at Salem United Methodist Church in Eastman and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Wauzeka for many years.

EASTMAN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO