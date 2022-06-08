ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garnavillo, IA

Emilie Ann (Urlaub) Lenth

pdccourier.com
 3 days ago

Emilie Ann (Urlaub) Lenth, 87, of Garnavillo, passed away peacefully at the Guttenberg Care Center on the morning of May 30, 2022, after a month-long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, John C. Lenth; sons and daughters-in-law, Gary (Kim) Lenth and Dave (Sarah McGee) Lenth, and daughter and...

pdccourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
pdccourier.com

Susan 'Susie' Konichek

Susan A. “Susie” Konichek, 56, of Eastman, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 13, 1966, the daughter of Ed and Clarice “Olga” (Torger) Fisher. Her family moved to the Seneca area where she attended school and graduated from Seneca High School. Susie married Doug Konichek on Sept. 24, 1988, and together they worked and raised their family in the Fennimore area. After working at Family Medical Center for 25 years, Susie and her family moved to Lazy Acres, in 2011, to farm and milk cows. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and cooking. Her family loved her lefsa, but she was particularly known for baking her cinnamon rolls. She also enjoyed ice fishing in the winter, and she volunteered her time at Salem United Methodist Church in Eastman and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Wauzeka for many years.
EASTMAN, WI
pdccourier.com

Lorna E. Rider

Lorna E. Rider, 91, passed away peacefully in Hartford. Lorna was born in Viroqua, the daughter of Alfred and Dora (Pennell) Erickson. She married LaVerne Rider on Dec. 13, 1943. Together, they worked the family farm in Wauzeka, for 24 years. In 1973, they moved to Prairie du Chien. Lorna worked as a CNA at the old General Hospital in Prairie du Chien. She also worked at the Prairie Convalescent Center nursing home until she retired. Lorna enjoyed quilting as well as other crafts. Lorna was an avid Brewer fan. She loved spending time with family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
pdccourier.com

Boscobel man charged with 7th offense OWI

A 50-year-old Boscobel man has been charged in Crawford County Circuit Court with one count of operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration (seventh offense). Brian Yahn has also been charged with obstructing an officer, attempting to flee or elude an officer, and second degree recklessly endangering safety. Yahn faces up...
BOSCOBEL, WI
pdccourier.com

Three people arrested in Ferryville drug bust On

Saturday, May 28, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a concerned citizen of three individuals appearing to be under the influence of drugs and acting strange at a local business in the village of Ferryville. The individuals reportedly arrived in a blue Chevrolet Blazer. The Crawford...
FERRYVILLE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy