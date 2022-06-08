ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Meet the nominees: Kara Young discusses her Broadway debut in "Clyde's"

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn her Broadway debut, Kara Young is nominated as Featured...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

THR Tony Nominees Roundtable: Hugh Jackman, Ruth Negga, Jesse Williams, Mary-Louise Parker and Sam Rockwell on Broadway in the Time of COVID

Ahead of the 75th Tony Awards, which will be held at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter gathered five of this Broadway season’s acting nominees for a conversation about the challenges and rewards of working on Broadway, generally, and specifically this season, in the middle of a global pandemic. Two already have Tonys to their name: Australian Hugh Jackman, a best actor in a musical nominee for The Music Man, in which he plays a conman who brings trouble to small-town Iowa (the Hollywood A-lister, who played Wolverine in the X-Men film franchise, previously won for the musical...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mary Louise Parker’s Kids: Meet The Tony Winner’s Son & Daughter

Mary Louise Parker, 57, is a highly successful actress and Broadway star. First landing a small role on a television series in 1975, Mary’s career really kicked off after her Broadway debut as Rita in Craig Lucas’ Prelude to a Kiss in 1990. From there she went on to star in an impressive list of projects, such as the films Grand Canyon and Fried Green Tomatoes, both from 1991, the hit television series The West Wing, between 2001 and 2006, and the Showtime comedy-drama Weeds, between 2005 and 2012. In addition, she has been cast in 12 Broadway shows, her most recent being 2022’s How I Learned To Drive. Even more impressively, Mary holds two Golden Globes to her name and five nominations, an Emmy, and two Tony Awards.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Collider

‘Theater Camp’: Ben Platt, Molly Gordon to Adapt Short Film Into Musical Comedy Feature

Picturestart, Topic Studios, and Gloria Sanchez Productions are set to produce and finance musical comedy Theater Camp, which is expected to star Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning actor Ben Platt along with Noah Galvin, Molly Gordon, Amy Sedaris, and more. The film, based on a short of the same name, revolves around the staff of a theater camp in New York. They have to come together and team up with the founder’s son to keep the camp from closing until his mother falls into a coma. As the summer session begins, they have to find a way to keep things going, despite their eccentric approaches, and teach the campers.
MOVIES
Deadline

AllBlk Greenlights Supernatural Drama ‘Wicked City’ Starring Vanessa Bell Calloway, Taylor Polidore, More

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: AllBlk has greenlit the supernatural drama Wicked City from executive producers Tressa “Azarel” Smallwood and Donte Lee set to debut this winter. The ensemble cast includes Vanessa Bell Calloway, Taylor Polidore, Shaquita Smith, Mercedez McDowell, Chantal Maurice, Chanel Mack, Rhonda Morman, Malika Blessing, Columbus Short, and Rolonda Rochelle. While living their best life in Atlanta, four young, chic, modern-day witches, Jordan Davis (Smith), Mona De La Cruz (McDowell), Angela Harris (Maurice), and Sherise Baker (Mack) make the acquaintance of Camille (Polidore), a naturally powerful witch who is oblivious to her gift. Reluctantly, Camille joins the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Nottage
Person
Kara Young
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC as Series Regular on Popular Drama

Country star Reba McEntire joined the cast of ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular earlier this week. The crime procedural stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars. New episodes will debut this fall on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, ABC announced on Tuesday.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough to Present 'Elvis' Sneak Peek at 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards (Exclusive)

Riley Keough -- the granddaughter to the King of Rock and Roll himself, Elvis Presley -- is set to share a special look at the upcoming biopic about her famous grandfather. Keough will make an appearance during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards to present an exclusive sneak peek at the Baz Luhrmann-directed film, Elvis, which stars Austin Butler as the "Jailhouse Rock" singer, and Olivia DeJonge as Keough's grandmother, Priscilla Presley.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Brad Johnson, Actor in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Always,’ Dies at 62

Brad Johnson, the onetime rodeo cowboy and “Marlboro Man” who starred opposite Holly Hunter and Richard Dreyfuss in the Steven Spielberg romantic drama Always, has died. He was 62. Johnson died Feb. 18 of complications from COVID-19 in Fort Worth, Texas, his rep, Linda McAlister, told The Hollywood Reporter. THR was recently alerted about his death.More from The Hollywood ReporterIsidoro Raponi, Mechanical Effects Expert on 'E.T.,' 'King Kong' and 'Alien,' Dies at 76Charles Siebert, Actor on 'Trapper John, M.D.,' Dies at 84Master P Opens Up About "Overwhelming Grief" Following Daughter Tytyana Miller's Death at 29 For director John Milius, Johnson portrayed a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#Featured Actress
Cinemablend

Denzel Washington Was Totally Responsible For Major Elvis Casting In Baz Luhrmann’s New Movie (And No, Not Tom Hanks)

Taking on the life of Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Rock, is a massive undertaking. Thankfully, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming movie about the music icon struck the right note with Austin Bulter being cast as the King as seen in the explosive Elvis trailer, which also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. Here's a fun tidbit of trivia regarding Butler's involvement: Luhrmann has revealed it was two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington who was totally responsible for the young actor being cast as Elvis.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard...
NFL
Deadline

‘True Detective’: Jodie Foster To Star In Season 4 Of HBO Anthology Series, Marks First Major Adult TV Role

Click here to read the full article. Jodie Foster is heading into Night Country. The Silence of the Lambs star is to lead the fourth iteration of HBO’s True Detective franchise, True Detective: Night Country. Foster, who will also exec produce the series, will play Detective Liz Danvers in the series, which comes from writer and director Issa López and executive producer Barry Jenkins. Alan Page Arriaga, exec producer of Starz’s Shining Girls, has also joined Lopez to write. The series is centered around Detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro who are looking to solve the case of six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Scarlett Johansson To Star In Kristin Scott Thomas’ Feature Directorial Debut ‘My Mother’s Wedding’ – Update

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE, UPDATED WITH ADDITIONAL DETAILS, 10:15 a.m.: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) has signed on to star in My Mother’s Wedding — the first feature directed by Oscar-nominated actress Kristin Scott Thomas (Slow Horses), which is currently in production. Details with regard to the film’s plot have thus far been kept under wraps, though we know Thomas wrote it with John Micklethwait. Sienna Miller, Emily Beecham and Freida Pinto will also star in the pic produced by Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales. Johansson notched both of her two Oscar nominations in 2020 for her turns in Noah Baumbach’s...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sienna Miller, Freida Pinto & Emily Beecham Join Scarlett Johansson In Kristin Scott Thomas’ ‘My Mother’s Wedding’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Scarlett Johansson’s new movie, My Mother’s Wedding, that’s also Kristin Scott Thomas’ feature directorial debut has added BAFTA and Golden Globe nominee Sienna Miller, SAG ensemble winner Freida Pinto and Cannes Film Festival Best Actress Emily Beecham. Cameras are currently rolling, Deadline hears. Details with regard to the pic’s plot are under wraps, but Thomas wrote it with John Micklethwait. Producers are Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales. Back in 2017, it was reported that Thomas was making her feature directorial debut with The Sea Change, based on Elizabeth Jane Howard’s novel of the same name. This...
NFL
Variety

Josh Lucas to Return to ‘Yellowstone’ for Season 5; Dawn Olivieri, Lainey Wilson Join Cast

Click here to read the full article. Josh Lucas will return to the ranch this November. The actor will return to hit drama series “Yellowstone” for Season 5, Paramount Network announced on Friday. Lucas plays the younger version of main character John Dutton (Kevin Costner). He will return in a recurring capacity to the series, after having last appeared in an episode of the show’s second season in 2019. Other returning recurring cast members include Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein, who play the younger versions of main characters Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), and Jacki...
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

TVLine Items: Doctor Strange 2 on Disney+, Percy Adds Five and More

The latest Marvel blockbuster is coming soon to your TV: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will stream on Disney+ starting on Wednesday, June 22, the streamer has revealed. The movie’s stars, including Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, announced the news in a video shared by Disney+’s official Twitter...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

After Rebel Wilson Goes Public With Girlfriend, A Journalist Says Their Publication Was Going To Out The Star

Just a couple of days ago, Rebel Wilson took to social media to share an update about her personal life: she's in a relationship with designer Ramona Agruma. Wilson made the sweet announcement by sharing a picture of her and her girlfriend together, saying she thought she was “searching for a Disney Prince” but maybe what she really needed was a “Disney Princess” all this time. But following the reveal, a journalist with an Australian newspaper shared they were going to out her within two days if she didn’t comment on the relationship.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy