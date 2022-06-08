ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Captures Converter Theft Suspects in Kennewick

By John McKay
 3 days ago
Kennewick Police are seeking more tips and information related to an alleged catalytic converter theft attempt on May 28th. Two thieves broke into an automotive compound located at 700 North Hartford St....

nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick man booked into Benton County Jail after physical assault

KENNEWICK, Wash. - On Friday morning at around 1 a.m. Kennewick Police received a call for physical assault. A 37-year-old male assaulted a female at the 1000 block of E. 7th Ave. Police found probable cause to arrest the Kennewick resident for Assault 2 DV, and Unlawful Imprisonment. According to...
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Grant County Detectives Find Large Cache of Drugs in Vehicle

A Grant County man is facing drug-related charges after members of the Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team reportedly seized several different types of drugs from a car he had been driving. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Chris Kendall of Sunland Estates was arrested a week ago for...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

Man Shot By Yakima Police Now Behind Bars

A Yakima man who was shot by Yakima Police officers last month has been released from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and placed in the Yakima County jail. The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit continue to investigate the incident reported on May 30. Officers spotted and stopped the stolen vehicle...
YAKIMA, WA
