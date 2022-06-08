Video Captures Converter Theft Suspects in Kennewick

Getting caught up with Pasco PD, a plethora of cases, some of the strange. Couple fights with Walmart loss prevention officers. On June 4th, Pasco officers responded to Walmart on Road 68 after a couple of younger females tried to steal merchandise, and ended up fighting with loss prevention officers. One of the females also threatened to shoot the store workers, which upgraded their theft to a felony. The other had previously been banned from the store for theft, so her attempt lands her a burglary charge. None of the store workers were hurt.

PASCO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO