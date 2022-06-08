ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

83-Year-Old Woman Becomes Oldest Tough Mudder Competitor

By Newsy
Simplemost
Simplemost
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tekbb_0g4VAw3500

About Newsy: Newsy is the nation’s only free 24/7 national news network. You can find Newsy using your TV’s digital antenna or stream for free. See all the ways you can watch Newsy here: https://bit.ly/3pg9eur

C.S Lewis once said: “You’re never too old to dream a new dream,” and that certainly applies to 83-year-old Mildred Wilson, of Missouri, better known as “Muddy Mildred.”

Wilson competed in her third Tough Mudder course earlier this month. Tough Mudder races include obstacles like giant ice baths, a dash through 10,000 volts of electricity or even climbing up a 12-foot ladder with giant rungs called the “ladder to hell.”

Wilson holds the title of oldest person to complete in a 5K Tough Mudder.

“She’s incredible. So, when she said she was interested in doing one [race] I knew she would be able to do it,” her son Danny Wilson said. “She has fun doing it and then that’s the that’s the main thing to me. She’s out there because she wants to be there and she’s having a good time.”

“Muddy Mildred” herself joined Newsy to talk about her competition, and to let people know that “you can do just about anything you plan, or want, to do if you give it a hard enough try.”

By Newsy staff.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
State
Missouri State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tough Mudder#C S
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Simplemost

Simplemost

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy