COUNCIL: June 7 Meetings

Salt Lake City, Utah
 5 days ago
  • Heard briefings on several proposed budget needs from various departments: Capital Improvement Project and the Finance Department.
  • Learn more about the proposed City budget at tinyurl.com/SLCFY23.
  • Continued discussing unresolved budget issues: which is when the Council reviews items that have been added, possible ways to reduce the budget, items the Council had hoped to fund, and other possible changes.
  • Adopted the Zoning Map Amendment at Western Gardens 550 South 600 East.
  • Adopted the Public Lands Twenty-Year Master Plan, Reimagine Nature.
  • Adopted the Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund to Buddies, Inc.

#Politics Local#The Finance Department#Council#South 600
