COUNCIL: June 7 Meetings
- Heard briefings on several proposed budget needs from various departments: Capital Improvement Project and the Finance Department.
- Learn more about the proposed City budget at tinyurl.com/SLCFY23.
- Continued discussing unresolved budget issues: which is when the Council reviews items that have been added, possible ways to reduce the budget, items the Council had hoped to fund, and other possible changes.
- Adopted the Zoning Map Amendment at Western Gardens 550 South 600 East.
- Adopted the Public Lands Twenty-Year Master Plan, Reimagine Nature.
- Adopted the Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund to Buddies, Inc.
