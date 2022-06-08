ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

A deadly church shooting exposes the complexities of Taiwanese and Chinese identities

 3 days ago

Last month, a man born in Taiwan opened fire at a Taiwanese church in California. He wrote that he did so because he opposes Taiwan's independence from China. The gunfire left one person dead and five injured and exposed how rising tensions between Taiwan and China are playing out in the...

Reuters

Taiwan's health minister contracts COVID, feeling fine

TAIPEI, June 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung has contracted COVID-19, and is feeling fine and isolating at home, the government said on Sunday. Taiwan has been dealing with a surge of COVID-19 cases since the start of the year, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant, though numbers are beginning to level off.
