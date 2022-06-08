ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Top Gun: Maverick' faces a copyright infringement lawsuit

NPR
 3 days ago

A member of my family has now seen "Top Gun: Maverick" twice. She wasn't alive for the release of the original "Top Gun," but went with a friend to the new one, then went with another friend. And along the way, the Tom Cruise sequel has now earned half a billion...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
MARYLAND STATE
NPR

Group aiming to defund disinformation tries to drain Fox News of online advertising

Some online advertisers are surprised to learn where their ads turn up. They buy ads for a product, which are supposed to reach so many eyeballs across the internet, and the ads reach those eyeballs on websites that promote disinformation or conspiracy theories. NPR's Bobby Allyn reports on a nonprofit that wants to expose what's happening.
YOUTUBE
NPR

'Trump Summoned The Mob': What To Know About The First Jan. 6 Hearing

Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee's vice chair, summed up the hearing's thesis like this: "On this point, there is no room for debate: Those who invaded our Capitol and battled law enforcement for hours were motivated by what President Trump had told them." The hearing featured produced videos of the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
NPR

BeReal app is Instagram's next rival for teens

BeReal asks users to post one candid unedited photo a day. It can't be "liked" or shared. There are no algorithms or ads. And teens are increasingly choosing a feed that is intentionally boring. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Some teens are trying a new social media platform. It's called BeReal. The...
CELL PHONES
NPR

Michigan candidate for governor, Ryan Kelley, charged for Jan. 6 involvement

Ryan Kelley, a Republican candidate for governor in Michigan, was arrested today by the FBI. He was then charged with four misdemeanors for his alleged involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6 last year. Kelley - no relation - was released without bond. All of this comes as the House Select Committee on January 6 is holding its first hearing tonight.
MICHIGAN STATE
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

ADALINE: Hi. I'm Adaline (ph). ANGELA: And I'm Angela (ph). ADALINE: And we're in the Ozark Mountains on the first day of our honeymoon. ANGELA: Enjoying a beautiful mountain rainstorm from the safety of our cabin. ADALINE: This podcast was recorded at... DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, HOST:. 1:08 p.m. on June 10,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Steve Inskeep
NPR

K-pop writer reviews the new BTS album

Journalist and writer Tamar Herman discusses the new songs featured on Proof, the new album from K-pop group BTS. And finally today, the K-pop group BTS has a new album out. It's called "Proof." And like most things the band does, it's already trended on Twitter and has fans buzzing. The album is an anthology comprised of songs spanning the band's nearly decade-long career, but there are also new songs. Tamar Herman writes about K-pop for the South China Morning Post and has a book about the group called "BTS: Blood, Sweat & Tears." We caught up with her to learn a little bit about the new songs on the album.
MUSIC
NPR

The novel 'Horse' is the story of an enslaved man grooming a winning thoroughbred

Lexington was one of the most extraordinary athletes of the 19th century. He happened to be a racehorse. The story of his career is the skeleton, if you please, in which Geraldine Brooks hangs her latest novel. It's a human story that takes us from the time of Jarret Lewis, the enslaved young man who becomes his groom, to the racing grounds of old New Orleans and contemporary scholars in Washington, D.C., who resurrect Lexington with a portrait and with his long-abandoned bones, discovered in the attic of the Smithsonian. Geraldine Brooks' new novel is called "Horse." And the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist of "March" and other bestsellers joins us now from Martha's Vineyard, Mass. Thanks so much for being with us.
WASHINGTON, DC
NPR

COVID testing requirement to fly to the U.S. will be dropped

Travel into the United States gets easier starting this weekend. People will no longer need a negative COVID test before departure for the United States. A senior Biden administration official affirms this change. NPR's Pien Huang joins us now. Good morning. PIEN HUANG, BYLINE: Good morning, Steve. INSKEEP: How different...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Copyright#Top Gun#Npr#Navy#Paramount Pictures
NPR

How to fight FOMO

The fear of missing out, or FOMO, can derail even the most assured and confident of us. Worrying that we're missing out on new experiences, activities, relationships and even investments can create a crisis out of thin air. These anxiety spirals are super common. And overcoming FOMO is key to being more present in our own lives. Frank Festa with NPR's Life Kit is here to walk us through how.
MENTAL HEALTH
NPR

The Grammy Awards are adding new categories

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Changes are coming to the Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy is adding new categories, like for video game music and songwriter of the year, plus a special merit award for best song for social change. The Academy's CEO says the number of categories isn't that important. But after handing out Grammys in 86 competitive categories this year, 91 next year could set the stage for an even longer show celebrating the music industry.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Movies
NPR

Liberal activists viewed the Jan. 6 hearings at watch events across the U.S.

Liberal activists across the country held events to watch the first Jan. 6 hearing Thursday night, including one in Philadelphia. Well, it is too soon to tell whether the hearings about the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will resonate with the American public. But in cities all across the country, liberal activists organized about 90 watch events to encourage people to take in the first hearing together. NPR's Juana Summers was at one in Philadelphia and has this story.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NPR

Biden aimed to band with South America but some countries were left out of the summit

UNIDENTIFIED SINGER: (Singing in non-English language). FRANCO ORDOÑEZ, BYLINE: A splashy opening ceremony - President Biden welcomed leaders of the hemisphere to Los Angeles. It was a chance to unveil his vision for the region. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: At this summit, we have an opportunity...
POTUS
NPR

PC game collectors uncover multiple forgeries from prominent collector

Nostalgia is a powerful thing. So powerful, some people spend thousands of dollars or more collecting old memorabilia, including old PC video games. But recently, the tight-knit world of PC game collecting was upended by allegations that one of its most prominent figures has been selling and trading forgeries. Kyle Orland is senior gaming editor at Ars Technica and detailed this whole saga there. He joins us now to talk about it. Welcome.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy