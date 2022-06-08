Cohoes man indicted on murder charges

State police arrested a Catskill man two days in a row for Criminal Possession of a Weapon. Catskill- On June 4, 2022, at approximately 6:24 p.m. troopers from the Catskill barracks responded to 1125 Main Street, Leeds, NY. for a report of a male threatening multiple people with a knife. Prior to troopers arriving at the scene, the individual left the area. Troopers later located the subject walking on Main Street and identified him as Garrett A. Dunbar Jr., 31 from Catskill. Troopers located the knife and arrested Dunbar and charged him with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, a felony and Menacing 2nd degree, a misdemeanor. He was issued an appearance ticket and later transported Columbia Memorial Hospital for mental health evaluation.

CATSKILL, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO