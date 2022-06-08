Ping 2021 Fetch Putter Review



Mallet putters are some of the most forgiving flatsticks on the market. They are designed to help players of all abilities improve the consistency of their putting stroke, with a view to help them drain more putts. While Ping is renowned for its blade-style designs, like its sister model the 2021 Anser 4 or the new Ping PLD Anser putter , in recent years it has produced some of the best mallet putters on the market.

That’s where the Ping 2021 Fetch putter comes in and this club sticks out as one of the flagship models within the brand’s 2021 range of putters. It is an update on the Sigma Fetch 2 putter , a club that has been a constant in Lee Westwood’s bag for some time and one which he notably used to pick the ball out of the hole when he won in Abu Dhabi in 2020. That was due, of course, to the cut-out ball holder in the base of the putter head, which returns in the 2021 Fetch model.

(Image credit: MHopley)

While the hole in the bottom of the club may not appeal to every golfer, it does make the Ping 2021 Fetch a fantastic putter for senior players or those who might struggle to bend down to pick the ball up. On top of that, there are several new additions that Ping has made to this offering which have made it an upgrade on its predecessor.

Let’s start with its looks, and on first inspection, the 2021 Fetch is a very smartly designed and sleek-looking club. It comes in a black and red colorway, with its matte black head sitting nicely at the bottom of a black chrome shaft. Turning the club over will reveal some striking red and white detailing on the sole of the putter, which adds to the putter's excellent design. The 2021 Fetch also comes with three different grip options, including a standard PP58 midsize pistol, a PP60 thicker rubber grip and a slimmer, tapered PP58-S grip. Each grip comes in a black colorway, which completes this putter's stealthy design.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Looking down on the club head, you’ll notice Ping has added a metal section on top of the clubhead to conceal the hole used to retrieve the ball. This is one of the most noticeable differences from the club’s predecessor and features a clear alignment aid that we found helped frame the ball nicely against the face of the putter. Ping says this club is built with several different materials which are designed to push the weight of the club head out to its perimeter. That increases the MOI of the club head, making it one of the most forgiving putters on the market and is generally suitable for players with a straight back and through stroke.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Ping has also packed a lot of technology into the face of this putter, which it claims helps enhance precision over both shorter and longer putts. They do this through what they call a Dual-Durometer insert, which is made of two layers of different materials. The first is a Pebax outer layer designed to give a soft feel and help over shorter putts. The back layer is firmer to ensure distance control and assist players over longer putts.

The 2021 Ping Fetch is certainly a fantastic putter for those looking for more consistency on the green thanks to the forgiving, game-improvement features it possesses. It's comfortably one of the best Ping putters of recent times and should help you shave shots off your round.