WEATHER UPDATE- Storms Return This Afternoon, Good News Ahead

By Clark Shelton
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 3 days ago
More storms today and Friday, but, since everybody’s working for the weekend, stand by because the weekend forecast looks mah-velous!!!. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 258 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 258 AM CDT Wed Jun...

