WEATHER UPDATE- Storms Return This Afternoon, Good News Ahead

By Clark Shelton
 3 days ago

More storms today and Friday, but, since everybody’s working for the weekend, stand by because the weekend forecast looks mah-velous!!!

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 258 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 258 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible today through tonight. These storms could produce hail, damaging winds, and localized flooding from heavy downpours. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. A few strong to severe storms with damaging winds may occur Friday afternoon and evening.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

This Afternoon Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

The post WEATHER UPDATE- Storms Return This Afternoon, Good News Ahead appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

