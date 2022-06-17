Minnesota's premier trauma center housed at HCMC

Sponsored Story

Hennepin Healthcare is one of the nation's best in treating traumatic injuries.

The Level I Adult & Pediatric Trauma Center at Hennepin Healthcare (HCMC), is among the best in the nation in caring for adults and children suffering from traumatic injuries.

The trauma center, verified by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), became the first Level I Trauma Center in Minnesota in 1989 and has continued to serve Minnesotans as well as patients across the region since.

“The staff here goes above and beyond to provide extraordinary and collaborative care for the patients and their families,” said Maeve Dwyer, the center’s Pediatric Trauma Coordinator. “The rigorous performance improvement process combined with the dedication of the medical team and administration is unmatched.”

The HCMC Trauma Center provides the highest level of emergency care possible

Trauma centers are ranked as levels I – V for adults and pediatrics. Level I is the most comprehensive rank and is capable of providing care for the most severely injured. They have 24-hour in-house surgical coverage by providers specializing in general, plastic, neuro and orthopedic surgeries. Additionally, there are 24-hour anesthesiologists, radiologists, and critical care providers at the ready. Hennepin Healthcare is nationally known for both adult and pediatric cases, excelling in orthopedic trauma surgery and often take on trauma patients referred in from other metro and regional hospitals. For pediatric trauma patients, trained child-life specialists work closely with kids, because being in a hospital with a serious injury can be a scary thing that is difficult for kids to comprehend. Hennepin Healthcare also houses a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) within the hospital, where children are treated with around the clock care by a cross-functional team of specialists.

"Our pediatric department places great value on Patient and Family-Centered Care and ensures that you are heard and involved in your child’s care." - Maeve Dwyer, the center’s Pediatric Trauma Coordinator

The level of care for all types of injuries are available within the halls of HCMC. The state-of-the-art Burn Center treats adults and children with not only burns, but frostbite and other wounds. The Hyperbaric Medicine Center treats medical conditions delivering hyperbaric oxygen to patients with many conditions and are one of the few institutions in the US providing this care 24/7 for emergency cases. This center treats many children every year with carbon monoxide poisoning.

Furthermore, the Hennepin Healthcare Traumatic Brain Injury Center and the Pediatric Brain Injury Program - housed within the center - are nationally recognized for expertise in care for children with anything ranging from a mild concussion to severe brain injury.

“HCMC is extraordinary and unlike any other hospital I have worked at, in Minnesota and elsewhere,” said Ms. Dwyer. “I have never met a more dedicated and compassionate team of medical professionals. Our pediatric department places great value on Patient and Family-Centered Care and ensures that you are heard and involved in your child’s care. We’re here for you in your worst time, and we will partner with you to provide the best possible care for your child… there is truly no better place to care for an injured child.”