Rostin Behnam said Wednesday that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission won't be weak on crypto — and added that anyone who thinks otherwise is confused. "We are one of the toughest cops on the beat," Behnam, chairman of the CFTC, said at an event hosted by the Washington Post. "We have a strong enforcement program, and we are very, very strong in terms of our market oversight and surveillance."

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO