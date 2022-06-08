ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KBZK News

Face masks now required in Glacier National Park federal buildings

By Mike Powers
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZs2H_0g4UYFOD00

WEST GLACIER - Masks are now required in federal buildings in Glacier National Park.

The park posted to Twitter Tuesday night that the mandate is being re-implemented due to high COVID-19 community levels.

Everyone is asked to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Glacier spans parts of Flathead and Glacier counties.

Flathead County had listed its COVID-19 community level as low on Tuesday while Glacier reported late last week over 30 active cases.

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Arlee transfer station closure leaves residents wondering why

KALISPELL, MONT. — Due to an increased safety risk for local residents, the Arlee transfer station is closed until further notice due to bear activity. Some residents are confused, as bear sightings in the area are common, and many people say they haven’t posed an issue in the past.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glacier National Park#Face Mask#Public Health
Newstalk KGVO

Dramatic Race Unfolding in Republican Congressional Election

For those who expected former Congressman and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke to run away with Tuesday’s primary election, they were in for a surprise. KGVO reached out to Dr. Al Olszewski on Wednesday for his reaction to the razor thin margin between him and Zinke. “This is...
montanarightnow.com

Grizzly bear euthanized after visiting residential properties in the North Fork

KALISPELL — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks bear management specialists euthanized a grizzly bear that frequented near homes and was habituated to people in the North Fork area of the Flathead River. FWP specialists recently received reports from landowners of the bear appearing in yards around people. The bear...
Q2 News

Montana boy found alive after 2 days in forest

It was a stroke of luck for searchers in Northwest Montana when a 3-year-old boy was found alive Sunday after he was lost for two days in the woods near his home in Troy. Ryker Webb was reported missing Friday evening by a neighbor, who had heard his parents screaming for him for two hours.
TROY, MT
Flathead Beacon

Arson Suspect Charged with Flathead Lake Fires Pleads Not Guilty

A 36-year-old Ronan man who allegedly ignited the Boulder 2700 wildfire last summer in Polson along with several other destructive wildfires pleaded not guilty Wednesday to three felony counts of arson. Craig Allen McCrea entered the pleas during a June 9 arraignment hearing in Lake County District Court before Judge...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Caught With a Stolen Truck and Trailer from Missoula Businesses

On June 7, 2022, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the Mill Creek and Purviance Way area for a report of a suspicious vehicle. The complainant reported there was a truck broken down with a local business’s utility trailer connected to it. The complainant, an employee of the business, reported this was suspicious as the truck pulling the trailer was not a company truck.
MISSOULA, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
832K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy