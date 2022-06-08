ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, OK

Flood Advisory issued for Adair, Sequoyah by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-08 12:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Adair; Sequoyah FLOOD...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 possible. Around 115 degrees in the Arkansas River Valley. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Washington OK, Nowata, Tulsa, Rogers, Creek, Okmulgee and Wagoner Counties. In Arkansas, Crawford and Sebastian Counties. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Saturday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cherokee, Choctaw, Haskell, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Cherokee; Choctaw; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; McIntosh; Muskogee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha; Sequoyah HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Oklahoma and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Craig, Mayes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Craig; Mayes HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107 expected. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Today and Sunday. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
CRAIG COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Adair, Delaware, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Adair; Delaware; Ottawa HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Benton and Washington AR Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Le Flore, OK
County
Adair County, OK
City
Adair, OK
County
Sequoyah County, OK
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Franklin HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Oklahoma and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Benton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Benton; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Benton and Washington AR Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Creek, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Creek; Nowata; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Osage; Pawnee; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 possible. Around 115 degrees in the Arkansas River Valley. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Washington OK, Nowata, Tulsa, Rogers, Creek, Okmulgee and Wagoner Counties. In Arkansas, Crawford and Sebastian Counties. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Saturday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Arkansas, Baxter, Boone County Except Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Arkansas; Baxter; Boone County Except Southwest; Boone County Higher Elevations; Bradley; Calhoun; Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Clark; Cleburne; Cleveland; Conway; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Eastern, Central, and Southern Searcy County Higher Elevations; Faulkner; Fulton; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Independence; Izard; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson County Higher Elevations; Lawrence; Lincoln; Lonoke; Marion; Monroe; Newton County Higher Elevations; Newton County Lower Elevations; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Northwest Searcy County Higher Elevations; Northwest Yell County; Ouachita; Perry; Pike; Polk County Lower Elevations; Pope County Higher Elevations; Prairie; Pulaski; Randolph; Saline; Searcy County Lower Elevations; Sharp; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southeast Van Buren County; Southern Johnson County; Southern Pope County; Southern and Eastern Logan County; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Stone; Van Buren County Higher Elevations; Western and Northern Logan County; White; Woodruff; Yell Excluding Northwest HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected late Sunday morning through early Sunday evening. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern, north central, southeast, southwest and western Arkansas. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arkansas, Bradley, Calhoun, Clark, Cleveland, Dallas, Desha by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-10 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-10 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arkansas; Bradley; Calhoun; Clark; Cleveland; Dallas; Desha; Drew; Garland; Grant; Hempstead; Hot Spring; Howard; Jefferson; Lincoln; Little River; Montgomery; Nevada; Ouachita; Pike; Sevier; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 341 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARKANSAS BRADLEY CALHOUN CLARK CLEVELAND DALLAS DESHA DREW GARLAND GRANT HEMPSTEAD HOT SPRING HOWARD JEFFERSON LINCOLN LITTLE RIVER MONTGOMERY NEVADA OUACHITA PIKE SEVIER UNION
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy