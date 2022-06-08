ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County Source

WEATHER UPDATE- Storms Return This Afternoon, Good News Ahead

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

More storms today and Friday, but, since everybody’s working for the weekend, stand by because the weekend forecast looks mah-velous!!!

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 258 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 258 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible today through tonight. These storms could produce hail, damaging winds, and localized flooding from heavy downpours. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. A few strong to severe storms with damaging winds may occur Friday afternoon and evening.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

This Afternoon Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

The post WEATHER UPDATE- Storms Return This Afternoon, Good News Ahead appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
dicksonpost.com

Warm, chance of afternoon storms? Just another Tennessee June

It is going to be a typical week for early June with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s, and partly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible across Middle Tennessee. We finished the month of May almost three degrees above normal. Precipitation was a little below normal...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

TRAFFIC- Weekend Road and Lane Closures 06-9-15-2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, June 9 – 15, 2022 Thursday, June 09, 2022 | 03:27pm DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3 mm 37-41 ·         6/13 – 6/15, 8 p.m. – […] The post TRAFFIC- Weekend Road and Lane Closures 06-9-15-2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 5, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 5 to June 10. Cheatham County Source Opry Mills Will Welcome This Fan Favorite Restaurant in the Fall Opry Mills just announced The Cheesecake Factory® is slated to open fall 2022. With a space that offers more than 10,000 square-feet, guests can experience a […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 5, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#National Weather Service#Middle Tennessee#Weather#Live Local
lite987whop.com

Tennessee man flown to Nashville hospital after morning accident

A Tennessee man was flown to a Nashville hospital after his tractor-trailer went off Lewis Road and overturned Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Nichols identified the driver as 47-year old Steven Whited of Hendersonville and said it’s possible a load shift caused him to lose control and overturn.
NASHVILLE, TN
chainstoreage.com

Wawa to expand into Tennessee

Wawa has big growth plans for Music City. The convenience store retailer plans to enter Tennessee, opening its first store in the state in 2025, in Nashville. Wawa said it sees the potential for up to 40 stores in the market in the future. The expansion into Tennessee comes as...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Wawa Food Market Announces Expansion into Tennessee

The food market Wawa has announced its expansion into Tennessee. Current plans are for Wawa to open its first Nashville store in 2025 with the potential for up to 40 stores in the market in the future. In a statement the company released, they shared, “With a commitment to Fulfilling Lives in our community, we’re […] The post Wawa Food Market Announces Expansion into Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
fox29.com

Wawa announces plans to expand to Tennessee in coming years

NASHVILLE, Ten - Wawa is expanding into the southern mix, after announcing a new store is slated to open in Nashville, Tennessee in 2025, the company announced in a statement released this week. With plans to grow throughout the current areas their stores serve, Wawa has already made its mark...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nine arrested through multi-agency drug sting in Middle Tennessee

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several law enforcement agencies teamed up as part of an undercover drug investigation in Middle Tennessee, resulting a number of arrests. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security, and officers from Cookeville, Putnam, Cumberland, Crossville and Warren counties were involved in nine narcotics arrests over the last nine months.
SMITHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count

A look at COVID-19 cases in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Sumner, Robertson, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson. The information provided below comes from the Tennessee Department of Health. For more visit www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Last update: June 4, 2022 Cheatham Total Cases (Confirmed & Probable) 11,123 Deceased 124 Average Number of Cases Per Day Over […] The post Middle Tennessee COVID-19 Case Count appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance Boasts Robust Health, Growth at Midpoint of 2022

Over $5.43 Million Returned to Consumers So Far At the midpoint of 2022, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) is highlighting the robust health of Tennessee’s insurance industry as well as the work of the Department’s team to assist consumers and insurance professionals. “During the past two years, Tennessee’s insurance industry has risen […] The post Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance Boasts Robust Health, Growth at Midpoint of 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Wilson County Source

A Lucky Powerball Player won $1 Million in Pleasant View

(6/9/2022) PLEASANT VIEW — Wow! A lucky Tennessee Lottery player in Pleasant View won $1 million from last night’s Powerball drawing. The winner matched all five white ball numbers drawn to win the seven-figure prize. The ticket was purchased at H.G. Hill, 2498 Hwy. 49 East in Pleasant View. This is the 349th winner of $1 […] The post A Lucky Powerball Player won $1 Million in Pleasant View appeared first on Wilson County Source.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
Wilson County Source

TRAFFIC-Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-2-8-2022

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES June 2 – 8, 2022 FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE   To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.  To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES […] The post TRAFFIC-Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-2-8-2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Charlotte Strickland Flye

Charlotte Strickland Flye, age 86, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee went to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 5, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl Flye and her beloved parents, Woodrow and Mary Strickland of Smithfield, North Carolina. Charlotte attended East Carolina University where she obtained her teaching degree and […] The post OBITUARY: Charlotte Strickland Flye appeared first on Wilson County Source.
wgnsradio.com

Average Monthly Household Cost of Bills in Murfreesboro, Smyrna, LaVergne, Tennessee

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) - Doxo's recently released State by State Bill Pay Market report shows, among other things, that Tennessee is the #37th most expensive state for household bills. The report also found that on average, residents of Tennessee spend $1,734 per month on their 10 most common household bills, which is 13.4% lower than the national average of $2,003.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
645
Followers
1K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy