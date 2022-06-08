ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Lyon Women make first summer signing as Dabritz joins from PSG

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2voQgP_0g4TheaO00

June 8 (Reuters) - Women's Champions League holders Olympique Lyonnais signed Germany midfielder Sara Dabritz from fellow French club Paris St Germain on Wednesday for their first signing of the transfer window.

Dabritz has signed a three-year deal with Lyon, who won the Women's Champions League title for a record-extending eighth time and the French league in the 2021-22 season. read more

"For me, Lyon is the biggest club in women's football so it's a special moment today," Dabritz said in a video posted on Twitter by the club. "What they have achieved in the past and are doing in the present is amazing and I want to be part of this club."

The 27-year-old spent three years at PSG, scoring 15 goals in 45 games and winning the 2020-21 league title with the Parisian side. Before joining PSG, she won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich in 2015-16.

Dabritz has also earned success at the international level, winning the European Championship with Germany in 2013 and Olympic gold in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Manchester United OUT Of Race For £80 Million Forward

Manchester United have been dealt a huge blow as the summer transfer window opens ahead of the 2021/22 season, with target Darwin Núñez agreeing a five-year contract with Premier League rivals Liverpool. Officials at Old Trafford had been confident in landing the Uruguayan star following a battle with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Paris St Germain#Rio De Janeiro#Lyon Women#Olympique Lyonnais#French#Parisian#Christian
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'We got married to have a big...'

A fan asked the coach Carlos Moyá if Rafael Nadal's team had listened to Patrick Mouratoglou and Moyá replied by stating that he only remembers those who support Nadal. During the clay season, Mouratoglou explained that Nadal likes to play a lot during the clay season and it would be difficult for him to prepare well for the clay season.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Arsenal 'are offered the chance to sign £21m Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji this summer'... but the Gunners 'will turn the German giants down because Mikel Arteta wants a left-footed centre back instead'

Arsenal have reportedly turned down the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji. Akanji, 26, who is said to have fallen out of favour at the club after the sacking of Marco Rose and the acquisitions of Niklas Sule and Nico Schlotterbeck, is being touted to clubs in the Premier League by his representatives.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Richest golf event ever begins under cloud as power struggles rages

ST ALBANS, England June 9 (Reuters) - Even as the first balls were struck at the most lucrative tournament in golf's history the bitter power struggle rocking the sport's foundations intensified on Thursday. Forty eight rebel players led by the likes of Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson teed off at...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Man Utd increasingly confident of signing Barcelona star

Manchester United are increasingly confident of signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to reports. United have pursued a deal for the 25-year-old this summer and there are now suggestions that a huge breakthrough has been made. Up until this point, the general consensus has been that should De Jong...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Stephen Dixon: Canadian forward joins Glasgow Clan from Cardiff Devils

Canadian forward Stephen Dixon has joined Glasgow Clan from Elite League rivals Cardiff Devils. The 36-year-old makes the move to Scotland after three seasons in Wales, where he won two play-off titles. "It's a new chapter and I can't wait to get things going," Dixon told the Clan website. "...
SPORTS
Reuters

Mickelson plays it straight as PGA Tour suspends him

ST ALBANS, England, June 9 (Reuters) - Six-times major champion Phil Mickelson returned from a self-imposed hiatus from golf at the first event of the breakaway inaugural LIV Invitational Series on Thursday but refused to be drawn into the power struggle engulfing the sport. The 51-year-old American batted away questions...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Transfer news RECAP: Real Madrid wrap up £85m deal to sign Monaco midfielder Aurelian Tchouameni while Paul Pogba is set to wrap up a £68m four-year deal at Juventus

Here is Sportsmail's daily live blog for all the latest transfer news and rumours with a number of high-profile players set to be on the move this summer. Barcelona's financial struggles have been well documented and amid their bid to sign striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, they may have to make a few cutbacks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Barcelona, Real Madrid to face off in Las Vegas this summer

LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona will face off in Las Vegas this summer as part of the inaugural Soccer Champions Tour, organisers AEG announced on Friday. The series of five exhibitions, set to run from July 22 to July 30, will also include Liga MX sides Club America and Club Deportivo Guadalajara -- also known as Chivas -- as well as Italian side Juventus.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Reuters

AC Milan deserve world-class stadium, investment boss Cardinale says

June 11 (Reuters) - Serie A champions AC Milan deserve a world-class stadium that is indicative of their global potential, the founder of U.S. investment firm RedBird Capital Partners Gerry Cardinale said. RedBird, who are investors in Fenway Sports Group, the owners of Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox baseball...
SOCCER
BBC

Eduardo Bello: Saracens sign Argentine prop from Zebre

Saracens have signed Argentine tight-head prop Eduardo Bello from Italian side Zebre ahead of the 2022-23 season. Bello, 26, played over 80 games for the Parma-based club after arriving in 2017, including 14 in the United Rugby Championship this season. The prop won the first of his three caps for...
WORLD
The Guardian

Report highlights ‘multiple failures’ in handling of Champions League final

A French government report into the problems at the Champions League final has highlighted “multiple failures” in the management of the crowd in Paris. The 30-page report, handed to the prime minister’s office on Friday, focused on systemic failures and “the presence of malevolent individuals” in the vicinity of the stadium. Large numbers of Liverpool fans have reported being attacked and having possessions stolen outside the Stade de France.
UEFA
Reuters

Reuters

474K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy