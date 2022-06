In 2018, when leaders of local veterans’ groups looked at planning the annual Memorial Day observance, they agreed they wanted it to be more than just a day that focused on a colorful parade, picnics, and the beginning of the summer vacation season. They were looking for people to first take time for more of an observance of the original reason that established the popular national holiday. They want the children and future generations to be aware of “those who gave some and those who gave all” to protect the nation, its people and freedoms.

