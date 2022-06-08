ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 NFL mock draft: Will QBs dominate next year's 1st round?

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The 2022 NFL draft was lacking in elite quarterback talent, managing just one first-round pick at the game’s most important position, and that didn’t even happen until the No. 20 overall pick.

Next year’s quarterback class appears to have much more promise, as evidenced by the latest 2023 NFL mock draft from Pro Football Focus.

This early projection kicks off with Alabama’s Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Houston Texans, followed by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud at No. 4 overall to the Detroit Lions. Stanford’s Tanner McKee lands with the Carolina Panthers at No. 6 overall, while Kentucky’s Will Levis makes it four quarterbacks in the top 10 when he heads to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 8 overall.

PFF’s Mike Renner explains why Young, last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, could end up in the top spot next April:

We’ll have a full year to debate Young’s size, but there’s no debating how the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner plays the quarterback position. Last season, the sophomore not only earned a 92.2 overall grade in his first season as a starter, but he also earned by far the highest grade of anyone against Georgia’s loaded defense — 89.0 in the SEC Championship.

The only other quarterback to crash this first-round mock comes at No. 31 overall, where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers grab North Carolina State’s Devin Leary.

To check out the full first-round projection at Pro Football Focus, click here.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: 2022 5-star guard Dior Johnson to decommit from Oregon

When Oregon Ducks guard Will Richardson withdrew from the 2022 NBA draft and returned to Eugene, there were immediately questions about how Dana Altman would find playing time for the bevy of talented playmakers. That question got a little bit easier to answer on Thursday after a report from ESPN’s Jonathan Givony indicated that Dior Johnson, a five-star prospect and the No. 4 ranked point guard in the class of 2022, plans to decommit from the Ducks and explore other college options. Johnson saw a once wide open backcourt situation in Eugene gradually fill up with transfers and returners, clouding up his...
EUGENE, OR
CBS Sports

Volunteers' Drew Gilbert ejected, suspended for possible elimination game vs. Notre Dame

Drew Gilbert, one of the best players on the Tennessee Volunteers and a well-regarded outfield prospect in Major League Baseball's upcoming amateur draft, will be suspended for Saturday's super regional game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after he was ejected from Friday night's contest for unsportsmanlike conduct toward an umpire. (Joe Rexrode of The Athletic confirmed as much with the university's athletic department.)
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

