Sanborn, IA

Martha Thomas, 66, Sanborn

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANBORN—Martha Ann Thomas, 66, Sanborn, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Prairie View Home...

Marlene Woudstra, 82, Hospers

HOSPERS—Marlene Kaye Woudstra, 82, Hospers, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Arrangements are under the direction of Oolman Funeral Home in Hospers.
HOSPERS, IA
Stanley Vanden Berg, 82, Sheldon

SHELDON—Stanley Jay Vanden Berg, 82, Sheldon, died Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Sanford Health Sheldon Senior Care Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Andringa Funeral Home in Sheldon.
SHELDON, IA
Jo Holtkamp, 84, formerly of rural Alcester, SD

Johanna “Jo” Frances Holtkamp, 84, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of rural Alcester, SD, died Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Tea, SD, with Deacon Christie Meier officiating. Following...
ALCESTER, SD
Hawarden couple celebrates milestone 50th anniversary

HAWARDEN—Five faces hanging under “Grandma’s brag board” on the wall behind John “Jack” and Cindy Andela’s dining table are just a part of the couple’s legacy — one that’s reached 50 years together Thursday, June 9. Family and friends are...
HAWARDEN, IA
Blood drive slated for June 14 in George

GEORGE—LifeServe Blood Center of Sioux City will hold a blood drive 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the George Community Center; 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Centre Mall in Sioux Center; and 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at the Hull Public Library. Appointments are required by visiting lifeservebloodcenter.org or calling 1-800-287-4903.
GEORGE, IA
Letter: Cemetery flags help with gorgeous sight

To the citizens of Hawarden: What a gorgeous sight it was to stand anywhere in Grace Hill Cemetery this weekend!. The flags waved beautifully in the breeze commemorating our fallen servicemen. The cemetery stones reflected the lives of those who are buried there. Only because of the many who helped...
HAWARDEN, IA
Brewer starts as assistant Lyon engineer

ROCK RAPIDS—Lyon County has engineered a way to boost its secondary roads team with the hire of an old friend. Nick Brewer started as the assistant engineer last month. A former co-worker of county engineer Daryl Albertson, the county is looking for Brewer to help get the department back on track in the short and long term.
LYON COUNTY, IA
Eagles Club will host Hengeveld benefit

REGIONAL—A benefit will be held Saturday at the Sheldon Eagles Club for a Hartley man facing a second bout with cancer at the age of 26. Branden Hengeveld was diagnosed in February of 2021 with Hodgkin lymphoma and went through six months of chemotherapy. After this treatment, he was given the all-clear in August.
HARTLEY, IA
Cobblestone Days hit road June 16-19

PRIMGHAR—The county seat’s summer bash returns later this month with a full slate of activities in Primghar. Nikki Logan is one of the volunteers heading the event. She is the co-chair of the Primghar Chamber of Commerce, the main sponsor of Cobblestone Days. “It just brings everyone together,”...
PRIMGHAR, IA
Olden modes return during Sibley runway

SIBLEY—A different perspective on the county’s history was on display during the Decades of Dress historical fashion show, held Saturday at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sibley. The event was organized by McCallum Museum curator Jan Stofferan with help from the museum board and volunteers as part of...
SIBLEY, IA
Author celebrates 'proud nobodies'

ORANGE CITY—Merlin Bylsma of Orange City is 64 years old, and he recently published his first book. He also drives a garbage truck in the mornings for Orange City Sanitation, a semiretirement gig following decades of providing elder care in home-based assisted-living facilities in Montana and Iowa. “It’s an...
ORANGE CITY, IA
Melvin kicks off summer with cornhole

MELVIN—Partygoers in Melvin kicked off the summer with the game of the season last Saturday. The June 4 cornhole tournament was the first major event of several slated by the Melvin 313 Club. Local organizers make the most of the warmer months in the small town of just 200 people.
MELVIN, IA
ATLAS partners with nonprofits for funding

SIOUX CENTER—ATLAS of Sioux Center is among several nonprofits to benefit from a new event called the Collaborative Christian Cards planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16. The event is a different take on poker run fundraisers, and it’s open to all ages. Registration is at www.eventbrite.com/e/collaborative-christian-cards-tickets-260264607447, with...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Rock Rapids woman jailed for false report

ROCK RAPIDS—A 42-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5, on a charge of false report to a public entity. The arrest of Tichelle Rae Erickson stemmed from her calling dispatch about 3:50 a.m. that day to report a green Chevrolet Avalanche was parked in front of her residence at 202 S. Tama St., according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
Primghar man jailed for contact violation

PRIMGHAR—A 50-year-old Primghar man was arrested about 8 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, on a charge of violation of a no contact/protective order. The arrest of Troy Monroe Johanson stemmed from him allegedly sending an individual he is not to have contact with a text message about 9:50 p.m. Monday, June 6, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
PRIMGHAR, IA
Rob Sand talks auditor job in Rock Rapids

ROCK RAPIDS—Rob Sand holds political office as a Democrat but said Monday, June 6, during a stop in Rock Rapids that he’s not much interested in partisan politics. “What we need to have is less politics, I think, and more public service. That’s what we miss out on a lot in our system,” the 39-year-old state auditor said while chatting with Rock Rapids resident Larry Holland in Westside Park.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
Downtown revitalization brings new housing

REGIONAL—Three N’West Iowa communities will breathe new life into their downtowns after being named recipients of $300,000 Downtown Housing Grants. Rock Rapids, Rock Valley and Sibley were each awarded funds through the newly created grant program. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement on May 5. The state’s...
SIBLEY, IA
Los Tulipanes in reopens doors in Sheldon

SHELDON—Severe weather raged through the area on Sept. 17, leaving certain areas in shambles, one of those being Sheldon Crossroads Court strip mall as the roof was ripped off by the 64 mph winds. There was also significant water damage to all the businesses in the building because of...
SHELDON, IA

