Roseville, Calif.- Recently, we have been helping a homeowner who was considering selling his home to one of the big companies who buy homes. We recognize there is a place in the housing market for these companies as they provide some convenience to sellers and also understand they are a business and want to make a profit. What we were surprised at was the tactics this buyer used and the significant profit they were seeking.

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO