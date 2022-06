Eleven Orlando restaurants have been awarded a prestigious honor in the very first Michelin Guide edition for Florida. The world’s most coveted culinary organization, the Michelin Guide—which dates back to 1900 in France—is regarded as the ultimate accolade for restaurants that earn a Michelin star or Bib Gourmand award, but it had never before covered the Sunshine State.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO